DThe nationwide seven-day incidence has continued to fall. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week on Friday morning as 1181.2. For comparison: the day before the value was 1251.3. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1586.4. The health authorities in Germany reported 175,263 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5 a.m. A week ago there were 252,530 infections.

When considering the values, it must be taken into account that individual states do not report data on every day of the week, and at weekends, for example, Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Brandenburg do not, or only partially, report data. This in turn leads to late registrations on the following days. A comparison of daily values ​​is therefore becoming increasingly difficult. In addition, experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics.

According to the new information, 334 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 304 deaths. The RKI has counted 22,441,051 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 6.50 according to the RKI on Thursday (Wednesday: 6.62). Here, too, there are days with incomplete reports. The value also includes many people with a positive corona test who have another main illness.







The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Friday as 18,168,200. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 131,370.