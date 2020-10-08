4.2 million stateless persons are registered, around ten million are suspected – the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation has one on Thursday “Atlas of the stateless” and thus pointed out the fate of a population group that is affected by discrimination in different ways in many countries around the world.

Millions of people have no nationality through no fault of their own, said the foundation’s managing director, Daniela Trochowski, in Berlin.

In many individual examples, the Foundation close to the Left documents how stateless persons are excluded from travel rights, the labor market, the right to vote and health care. And how the situation in the corona crisis worsens because those affected are excluded from testing options in many countries, for example.

Other developments, some of which are dramatic, according to the study: If the borders are completely closed, regular escape and asylum opportunities no longer apply. Many stateless people have become unemployed as a result of the lockdown measures.

Risk of forced prostitution and child marriage

Stateless women and girls who do not earn anything else because of the pandemic would run the risk of being forced into prostitution and child marriage. Authoritarian regimes could use the corona crisis to monitor stateless persons more closely.

According to the 68-page analysis, half of those affected live in four countries – Ivory Coast, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Thailand. But in other countries too, such as the small Baltic Republic of Latvia or in Syria, a country with a civil war, a disproportionately large number of stateless persons are registered in terms of population.

In Lebanon, it is primarily mothers who are discriminated against in households with stateless persons. A summary of the report is to be enclosed with the “taz” and “Neues Deutschland” on Saturday.

Roma affected in many European countries

The backgrounds of statelessness are extremely diverse. In very few cases are refugees. Roma are particularly affected in many Central and Eastern European countries, Palestinians in Syria, for example, and nomads in West and Central African countries. And especially in Myanmar the Rohingya, who are excluded there as a Muslim minority.

In the three Baltic countries, after the collapse of the USSR, the rebuilding of the nation states and their national identities had begun – with different strategies with regard to citizenship.

More than 200,000 stateless persons are registered in Latvia alone, more than one in ten of the country’s residents.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the number of unreported cases of stateless persons is considerable in many African countries, in China and in America. In the USA, citizenship should no longer be a matter of course for children born in the country, it is said.

About half of all countries do not collect any data

Around half of all UN member states do not collect any data on stateless persons. Matthias Reuss, who works for UNHCR in the Asia-Pacific region, said that in a strong constitutional state like Germany, the situation for stateless persons is “not as dramatic as in other countries where no one can invoke human rights”. In many countries there are “extreme human rights violations” when dealing with stateless persons.

It is a development with a long history: With the emergence of the nation-states in the 19th century, the non-naturalization of natives began, with the First World War the expatriation began.

Prominent stateless persons are mentioned as examples – Germans like Willy Brandt, Bertolt Brecht, Hannah Arendt or Kurt Tucholsky, who were expatriated by the Nazi regime from 1933, Charles Aznavour as the son of Armenian stateless parents, the writer Milan Kundera, who was a human rights activist in the late 1970s was expatriated by the CSSR. Or Karl Marx, who in Paris in 1845 issued his Prussian citizenship because of the risk of extradition.

“There are numerous reasons why people are stateless,” writes Dagmar Enkelmann, chairwoman of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, in the foreword of the study. She says the consequences for those affected are as varied as they are far-reaching: “Stateless people are people who are particularly vulnerable because no state protects them and they have no access to fundamental rights.”

Society and the international community of states are far from the fact that the “right to rights” is a guideline in everyday consciousness and in political action.