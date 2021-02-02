F.Austria is a role model for some, a daunting example for others. Next Monday, the Alpine republic is loosening its lockdown, although the corona incidence there with 105 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within a week is higher than in Germany with its current 90. Other European countries are also allowing more economic life again despite the sometimes worse infection situation. And so there is increasing pressure on the federal and state governments to also adopt an opening plan at their next conference on February 10th.

The President of the German Retail Association (HDE), Josef Sanktjohanser, wrote a letter to Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) in which he urged clarity “under what conditions, based on realistic and well-founded indicators, the retail trade can reopen”. Altmaier, who has been part of the “Team Caution” since the beginning of the pandemic with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), alarmed the economy at the weekend because he thought a lockdown was possible even with incidences below 50.

The HDE advocates enabling retailers to gradually return to orderly business operations as quickly as possible, also because of the “blatant competitive distortions” between stationary and online retailing. A political summit with the sectors particularly affected should be found – in a sense a counterweight to the political working group agreed by the federal and state governments. Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) has already presented a step-by-step plan. However, Söder held that Germany was “still a long way from what could lead to extensive easing”.

Entrepreneurs complain about “government bunker mentality”

Such differences of opinion give hope to the economy. “Fortunately, the federal government’s bunker mentality is being relaxed somewhat through our federalism,” says Albrecht von der Hagen, General Manager of the Association of Family Businesses. The long lockdown for entire industries cost enormous sums of money. “After the missed Christmas business, our society cannot also replace the failed Easter business with aid payments.” The head of the association hopes that the Prime Minister’s Conference will come up with a plan for easing the situation. “It is important that the focus is not only on the incidence value. That is just one of many characteristics. “

“We want a restart”, says Jörg Müller, chief executive of the hairdressing trade. In the months before the lockdown, his industry had shown that hairdressing services could be performed safely even in a pandemic. Going to the hairdresser is more than just social contact, but contributes significantly to the well-being of people in this exceptional situation. This is also evident from the extent to which customers are currently pushing their hairdressers to make home calls. Müller is convinced that these are not just isolated cases. “Undeclared work is a relevant problem.” He also considers it worrying that 23 percent fewer training contracts were concluded in his industry last year. For young people with poor school-leaving qualifications, this means that there is no chance of social advancement.

An opening of hairdressers based on the Austrian model would be conceivable from Müller’s perspective. “There are many people who would do a corona test to visit a hairdresser.” The Austrian government has combined its relaxation with an expanded test requirement. For example, students who want to take part in face-to-face classes after the end of the holidays have to be tested twice a week. A preliminary test also applies to “body-hugging services” such as visiting the hairdresser. The negative test must not be older than 48 hours; the health authorities should carry out spot checks. Without a test, but with FFP2 mask compulsory and 20 square meters of minimum space per customer, the retail trade, which with the exception of grocery stores, kiosks and pharmacies, has been closed since the end of December. Galleries, museums and zoos are also allowed to reopen according to these rules, but not restaurants, hotels and cinemas.

In Italy, cafes and restaurants are allowed to reopen

A similar picture emerges in other European countries. In France, the retail trade including hairdressers has long since reopened after the tough lockdown from the beginning of November to mid-December – with a seven-day incidence of more than 200. In Italy, cafes and restaurants have recently been allowed to reopen in many regions, albeit only for now sometimes only until 6 p.m. The seven-day incidence is still more than 140 on the national average. In Poland, too, with an incidence of just under 100, signs point to easing. Smaller shops have been open there for a while, now shopping centers and museums are following suit.

But there are also more protests from industry against the closings. Most recently, numerous fitness studios announced that they wanted to reopen their doors to their members despite the current ban. Police had to close night clubs in several cities over the weekend. Anyone who is toying with a trip to Germany’s neighboring countries will be disappointed at the latest at the border. The stricter regulations on quarantine and tests make such trips almost impossible at the moment. In France and Austria, evening exit restrictions also dampen the urge to do business. After 8 p.m. Europe is united in lockdown.