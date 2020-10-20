D.he Berlin virologist Christian Drosten and other colleagues oppose a corona strategy targeting herd immunity. “It is with concern that we note that the voices are growing again who are focusing on the natural contamination of large parts of the population with the aim of herd immunity as a strategy for fighting pandemics,” says a statement by the Society for Virology (GfV) based in Heidelberg, Drosten was also involved in. Herd immunity means that a large part of the population has become immune after an infection or vaccination, which means that the virus can no longer spread as well.

In their text, the virologists refer to the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, written by three researchers from the United States and Great Britain. According to its website, hundreds of thousands of people have already signed the declaration. The text states, among other things: “The most empathetic approach, which weighs the risks and benefits of achieving herd immunity, is to allow those at minimal risk of death to live normal lives so that they can obtain immunity through natural infection can build up against the virus while better protecting those most at risk. ”The authors fear that tough measures will“ cause irreparable harm, disproportionately affecting the underprivileged ”.

An uncontrolled infection would lead to an escalating increase in deaths, writes the Society for Virology in Heidelberg. Even with strict isolation of older people, there are still other risk groups that are far too numerous, too heterogeneous and in some cases also undetected to be actively shielded. “An increased risk of a severe course of Covid-19 arises, for example, with obesity, diabetes, cancer, kidney failure, chronic lung disease, liver disease, stroke, after transplants and during pregnancy.” According to the GfV, it is not yet reliably known how long persists immunity acquired by infection. Striving for herd immunity without vaccination is unethical, medically, socially and thus also economically high-risk.

Overload of the health system also expected in Germany

About a week ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against herd immunity through massive infections when fighting the corona pandemic. “Never in health care history has herd immunity been used as a strategy against an outbreak, let alone a pandemic,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The Society for Virology speaks of the “beginning of an exponential spread” with a view to the increasing number of infections in Germany. It goes on to say: “Due to the explosive infection dynamics that we notice in all hotspots across Europe, it is to be feared that beyond a certain threshold, control over the infection process will be lost even in previously uncritical regions”

If this threshold is exceeded, the tracking of individual outbreaks and strict isolation measures can no longer be implemented. An uncontrolled spread to all parts of the population can then no longer be prevented. “It is to be expected that this would lead to a rapid overload of the health systems, which, for example, in Germany alone due to the lack of intensive care staff, could already be the case with well below 20,000 new infections per day.”