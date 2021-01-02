Also on Saturday, thousands were drawn to the snow-covered winter sports resorts. Especially the Harz, the Sauerland and the Feldberg experienced a rush. “It is almost impossible to do anything”, it was soon said. People even came from Berlin and Hamburg.

Braunlage: The large parking lot in front of the Hexenritt descent in the Harz Mountains is full

Despite the corona pandemic "Chaos to the power of three" – rush to snow-covered mountain regions

A.Asking for a waiver was of little use: In the Harz Mountains and other snow-covered mountain areas, parking spaces were already full in many places on Saturday morning. “We have chaos to the power of three, everything collapses,” said a spokesman for the Goslar police station at noon. “Almost nothing works anymore, some cars have broken down. There is too much going on. “

The masses romped about on toboggan mountains such as the Hexenritt descent on Wurmberg, and day trippers ran close together on hiking trails.

Authorities and the police had previously repeatedly asked not to go on trips to the mountains in the corona lockdown – and yet there was another rush of tobogganers and hikers.

The Hexenritt descent on the Wurmberg in the Harz Mountains Source: dpa / Swen gatekeeper

Police and regulatory authorities wrote advertisements for numerous violations of the corona protective measures, as a spokeswoman for the city of Winterberg in Sauerland said. Long lines of cars and traffic jams formed in the snow-covered towns.

Already in the morning, the Goslar police tweeted that the parking spaces were largely full and that a long traffic jam was forming on the B4. The large car park in Torfhaus was overcrowded. The masses streamed on the Goetheweg from Torfhaus to Brocken. There was also a lot going on in Braunlage.

There are no toilets

In Lower Saxony there are no restrictions for day tourists, not only from the region, but also from Berlin and Hamburg.

Lifts and slopes as well as restaurants and huts are closed until at least January 10th. The operators of the winter sports arena and the ski lift carousel in Winterberg point out on their website that there are therefore no toilets and no opportunities to warm up for day trippers – and that there are no rescuers on site.

In Winterberg, day trippers pull their sledges up a snowy slope Source: dpa-infocom GmbH

Vehicles are parked on the side of the road on federal highway 242 between Braunlage and Torfhaus in the Harz Mountains Source: dpa / Swen gatekeeper

“We love our mountains,” they say. “But in these times we have to let this love rest, because the onslaught leads to traffic jams and crowds. Congested streets, lack of parking spaces and lots of potential contacts. Who wants that? “

The onslaught of day trippers longing for snow also continued on the Großer Feldberg in Hesse. Around the highest peak in the Taunus it was “as chaotic as the last few days,” said a police spokesman in Koenigstein.

Numerous day trippers are out and about despite the closed access to the summit, streets in the villages around the Feldberg are blocked. In the Rhön, too, on the first Saturday of the year, many people were drawn outside and to the Wasserkuppe, Hesse’s highest mountain. “It’s full,” said a police spokesman in Fulda.

Police expect rush also on Sunday

In the past few days, the cars had jammed for kilometers in some excursion destinations. “I think it will be the same on Sunday as it is today,” feared a police spokesman in the Harz region.

Many come because of such prospects: A tree on the bare branches. The city of Winterberg asks you to refrain from visits due to the corona pandemic Source: dpa / Marius Becker

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will snow on Sunday in many regions, in a strip from Baden-Württemberg via Hesse and Thuringia to Saxony and Brandenburg. Two to five centimeters of fresh snow should come together.

Black ice must be expected, especially in the east, according to the DWD. At least until the middle of the week it will remain under thick clouds in wet and cold weather. “Sun is really not a big issue in the coming days,” said a spokesman for the weather service.