Like the collapse of the Soviet empire, the corona crisis is likely to lead to far-reaching changes in the economy. Both events crept on and then unexpectedly struck society. The consequences will continue to have an effect for a long time.

W.has made a difference a year! I hope Dinah Washington fans don’t mind if I slightly changed the title of their wonderful song. But it just fits in perfectly with the past year, which brought us a comprehensive change in our living conditions that will have an impact for a long time to come.

I think it is no exaggeration to say that the experience of the corona pandemic is the greatest shock in the world since the collapse of the Soviet empire thirty years ago. Both events crept on and then unexpectedly struck us. And like the fall of the Soviet Union, the corona pandemic is likely to lead to far-reaching changes in the economy and society.

After the spectacular failure of “actually existing socialism”, the liberal order of economy and society first triumphed. Francis Fukuyama said that historical evolution had reached its “end” – in the sense of its “highest stage of development”. But already at the moment of triumph the setback germinated.

State leans left, so as not to tip over to the right

The interest rate manipulation by the central banks, contrary to the liberal order, triggered a series of financial crises which culminated in the great financial crisis of 2007/2008. This crisis was caused by the expected failure of the central planners to control the interest rate.

But it was wrongly blamed on the liberal order and initiated the setback in the “evolution of history”. Liberal society began to split into left and right identity groups. The left-wing identities slandered liberalism in order to advance their concept of identity justice. They pressed indulgences from the majority society to groups of victims they had defined for previous sins.

The right-wing identities declared themselves to be the protector of the “people” against the claims of the victim groups and liberalism. In between, the state, which leans to the left so as not to tip over to the right, climbed back onto the bridge over the economy and society.

The economy should become greener

With the corona pandemic, it has now fully arrived there. It regulates our lives in the pandemic more badly than right and promotes the dependence of the economy on its feed troughs, which it fills with the money produced in abundance by its central banks. After the partial demolition caused by the pandemic, he wants to rebuild the economy according to his ideas and make it “greener” in the process.

Undisputed by a torn electorate, he will probably continue on the path of the state economy until his renewed failure allows another new beginning. Also that of the philosopher of state and history Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel is critical, the principle of dialectical development that he founded imposes itself.

As early as the 1830s, Alexis de Tocqueville was able to report on the “power of guardianship” of the state over its citizens: “She likes to work for her happiness; but she wants to work on it alone and decide on it alone; it ensures their safety, sees and secures their needs, facilitates their amusements, conducts their most important businesses, directs their commercial enterprises, regulates their successes and divides their estate; could she not completely relieve them of the worry of thinking and the trouble of living? ”

It almost seems as if today’s left-green guardianship authority and its state media wanted to answer Tocqueville’s question with yes.

