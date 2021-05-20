A Europe-wide proof of corona vaccinations has been debated since the beginning of the year. Now the EU Parliament and the member states have agreed on the final details, announced the Portuguese Council Presidency.

D.he EU institutions agreed on a uniform digital proof on Thursday evening that EU citizens can use to travel again in the summer. The proof should be issued to everyone who was subsequently vaccinated against the coronvirus with an approved vaccine, who tested negative or who have recovered from an illness.

Member States ensured that they could impose additional restrictions in certain cases; however, this must be done according to scientific criteria. In addition, the tests will not be free all of the time. The EU Commission wants to provide 100 million euros to finance part of the tests. The proof should be usable throughout Europe by July 1st, but the states have stipulated a transition period of six weeks, during which proofs on paper are also valid.

In many countries it is already possible to enter without having to be in quarantine. In Greece, for example, only a completed vaccination or a PCR test that is 72 hours old or less must be presented. As of Wednesday, the quarantine requirement for entry into Austria no longer applies for Germans, but at least one test with a negative result must have been made. In Italy, there is no longer any obligation to isolate yourself – but the authorities continue to require a negative corona test result on arrival.