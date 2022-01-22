DAccording to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), half of Germans have now been boosted. At least 61 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated, and at least 41.7 million people have also received a booster vaccination, the RKI announced on Saturday. This corresponds to 50.1 percent of the total population.

Half a million (505,000) doses of vaccine were administered on Friday. According to the RKI, the proportion of those who have been vaccinated twice in the total population is currently 73.3 percent.

At the same time, the incidence of new corona infections has reached a new high. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence in the morning as 772.7. 179 new deaths related to the corona virus were counted.

Lauterbach expects a fourth vaccination

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) does not expect that a fourth dose will be absolutely necessary after a triple vaccination in the event of compulsory vaccination being introduced. “Anyone who has three vaccinations with mRNA vaccines or a similarly effective vaccine today or in the future has good basic immunization,” said Lauterbach of the “Rheinische Post”. “Today’s triple vaccination would therefore satisfy every vaccination requirement.”

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) meanwhile reported a significant increase in the seven-day incidence and thus a new high. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on this Saturday morning as 772.7. For comparison: the day before, the nationwide value was 706.3, a week ago 497.1, a month ago 289.0.

More than 135,000 new cases

The health authorities in Germany reported 135,461 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. A week ago there were 78,022 infections. Experts expect more and more cases that cannot be recorded, partly because test capacities and health authorities are increasingly at their limit.







According to the new information, 179 deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 235 deaths. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus rose to 116,664.

The RKI has counted 8,596,007 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected. The RKI put the number of people who had recovered at 7,206,100.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 3.77 (Thursday: 3.56) according to the RKI.

“No compulsory vaccination”

With a view to compulsory vaccination, Minister of Health Lauterbach emphasized that the only thing being worked on was “mandatory proof of vaccination”. “No doctor should be obliged to convince people to get vaccinated or to urge them to do so. Because there will be no compulsory vaccination,” said Lauterbach, with a view to a reaction from the panel doctors, who had strictly rejected the enforcement of a state-imposed vaccination requirement in the practices.

Lauterbach: Third dose provides permanent protection

With a view to the booster vaccinations, all previous findings worldwide indicate that “such a basic immunization does not always protect against infection, but does protect against serious Covid diseases in the long term,” emphasized the Minister of Health. A decrease in this protection in this regard has not yet been determined and he does not expect it,” emphasized Lauterbach.

However, it is important to him “that people do not wait for the new vaccines to be boosted”. Even the vaccines that are already available “help perfectly against serious diseases caused by all known variants”. Therefore, anyone who has not yet received a booster vaccination should have a booster “immediately,” said Lauterbach.







Health minister advise

Two days before the next top-level round of federal and state governments on the corona situation, the state health ministers and federal health ministers in Lauterbach will again discuss how to proceed this Saturday. According to the responsible Magdeburg Ministry of Social Affairs, the agenda for the video conference includes compulsory vaccination, dealing with the recovered status and general measures with regard to the Omicron variant.

Afterwards, the chairwoman of the conference of health ministers, Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD) from Saxony-Anhalt, wants to make a statement. On Monday, the heads of government of the federal states will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) for new consultations.