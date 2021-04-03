E.in year is over quickly. Didn’t Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier only recently asked citizens to trust the rulers in the federal and state governments, combined with the assurance that they knew about their enormous responsibility? And in view of the corona pandemic, advertised a society with more trust, more consideration and more confidence? No, they were the words from Holy Saturday last year, spoken in a time full of ruptures with familiar ways of life and uncertainties that no one had been able to imagine until then.

But much has come even faster than the Federal President predicted. The pandemic became a test of humanity in all its shades. And not just for politicians, but for society and its citizens. Because the mask affair, Steinmeier’s strict warnings to politicians not to put the well-being of their parties above the common good, right now: The fact that the Corona app failed is just as little a political or even a state failure as the slow progress of the Vaccination campaign.

There were powerful voices from so-called civil society who, over the years, turned data protection into the fetish that ultimately prevailed over the protection of life. Last but not least, it was questions of liability risk that dragged out negotiations with vaccine manufacturers so long that countries like the United States and the United Kingdom passed Europe by.

But if the pandemic holds up the mirror to the whole country, as the Federal President has determined, then for that reason: The tendency to want to regulate everything, the fear of risks and the shifting of responsibility are not pathologies of politics. They are symptoms of a social condition. In overcoming it by prudent politicians together with citizens who ask not only what the country can do for them, but also what they can do for the country, the strength arises to break the third wave of the pandemic.