ÜThere is a lot of discussion about people like her in Germany at the moment: the prospective geriatric care specialist from Bielefeld, 48 years old, career changer, does not want to be vaccinated – at least for now. The main reason is the uncertainty about possible side effects and long-term consequences of the very quickly developed vaccine from the companies Biontech and Pfizer, she says.

“I’m not a vaccination opponent and I don’t believe in conspiracy theories, that’s not the point,” she says. “We just know very little about this vaccine.” She is afraid that a pre-existing illness will exacerbate the side effects. How to deal with the nursing staff in the corona pandemic also plays an important role in your decision: Much is said about nursing, but she hardly has a say herself.

“Everything is decided over our heads,” she says. “We have to say yes to 12-hour shifts, weekend shifts, jumping in without compensating for free time.” The burden has risen sharply due to additional tasks such as testing visitors, but also because the residents have to be emotionally absorbed. “All of this can be endured, for a while, for the people you care for. Out of a sense of duty and honor and out of love for the job. ”However, his own children and private contacts fell by the wayside. And after the nursing staff was applauded, they are now being pilloried because some of the staff are not immediately vaccinated. “The pressure hardens the fronts.”

Partly low vaccination rates

Like you, a not exactly small part of the nursing staff is obviously doing. So far, there are no reliable figures on vaccination rates in the nursing and health professions, but initial feedback from providers and nursing homes suggests that the willingness to vaccinate is at least partially rather low. According to this, almost all employees in some regions and elderly care facilities can be vaccinated, in others only 50 percent, in some cases only one in three. The calls to nursing staff to get vaccinated are therefore becoming more and more urgent. Based on the initiative of the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), an intense debate about compulsory vaccination has broken out.

A situation that is not easy to cope with even for nursing homes. They are faced with the question of how to deal with a significant part of the staff who fail to be vaccinated. A few days ago, an internal letter from a nursing service in Hennigsdorf in Brandenburg that circulated on the short message service Twitter caused a stir. In it, the managing director implicitly threatens employees with personal dismissals if they do not get vaccinated. The management justifies itself in a statement on the website. It is about protection against a very dangerous virus. Everyone is called upon to “do their best to contain them, to protect the risk groups that we care for every day as nursing services and not to endanger themselves”.

Many homes rely on education

In fact, this special responsibility also results from the Infection Protection Act. It stipulates that the heads of hospitals, outpatient care services and other treatment and care facilities must do everything possible to prevent the spread of pathogens. According to labor law experts, they can therefore expect an increased interest in a vaccination from the staff and, in case of doubt, even release it unpaid – at least in theory.