London: Vaccination of the Oxford-AstraZeneca-developed Kovid-19 vaccine began in Britain from Monday and the first vaccine was given to 82-year-old Oxford-born Brian Pinker, who is undergoing dialysis due to kidney disease. Brian Pinker was vaccinated by the head nurse at Oxford University Hospital. It is being described as a milestone in the phased vaccination program of the National Health Service (NHS).

Increase in cases of corona virus infection in Britain

The vaccine developed by Oxford is the second such vaccine to have been approved to protect against the corona virus. Prior to this, the Pfizer-BioNotech vaccine was approved. The second vaccine was introduced at a time when an increase is being reported in cases of corona virus infection in Britain. More than 50,000 new cases of infections are being reported daily in the last six days in the country. On Sunday, 54,990 new patients appeared in Britain.

Pinker has been suffering from kidney disease for many years

Health Minister Matt Hancock said it was a ‘defining moment’ in Britain’s fight against the Corona virus as it would help prevent the spread of infection through vaccines and pave the way for the ban to be lifted. Oxford-born Pinker has been suffering from kidney disease for many years and dialysis is done. He said that he is feeling happy after getting protection from the virus and now he can continue his treatment without worry. He said, “Today I am happy to be given the vaccine of Kovid-19 and feel very proud because this vaccine has been made in Oxford itself.”

Britain’s science wins developing vaccine

In addition to Pinker, 88-year-old music teacher Trevor Collett and pediatrician Andrew Pollard at Oxford University Hospital were also vaccinated on Monday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “The development of the vaccine by Oxford is a triumph of British science and I want to thank all those involved in its development and production.” He added, “I know that We face challenges in the coming weeks and months, but I am confident that this year we will defeat the corona virus and will rise again. ”

Professor Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and principal investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said, “It was an unprecedented moment of pride for me when I got the vaccine that the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s team worked so hard to make to make it in Britain And be made available to the world.

