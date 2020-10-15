In the fight against the corona virus, the city of Dortmund is to receive help from the Bundeswehr in the future. A corresponding application was made after the number of new infections had risen rapidly in the past few days.

19 cities and districts in North Rhine-Westphalia are now considered risk areas (As of October 15). Dortmund has been part of it since Wednesday (October 14). 77 new infections had come on that day, whereby the incidence value climbed above the 50 mark for the first time. The city is currently advising on measures to combat the virus. One of them has already been determined, reports RUHR24.de*.

The city is now asking for help from the Ministry of Defense. From next week should 40 soldiers of the Bundeswehr in Dortmund help with tracking down contacts*. The health department was overwhelmed by the increasing number of infections.

Before the armed forces can begin their operations, they must be trained accordingly. In addition, the city of Dortmund must provide aids such as computers and telephones. A first assessment by the Bundeswehr took place on Tuesday (October 13th)