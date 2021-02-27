Over 20 vacationers: inside are currently in quarantine in Las Palmas. Several of them seem to feel abandoned by the travel company.

Gran Canaria – Corona cases on a cruise ship off the Canary Islands. According to the RTL broadcaster, there are over 20 people in quarantine. Including three holidaymakers infected with the coronavirus: inside – two guests and one crew member – as well as first-degree contact persons. They had sat with the sick in a tour bus on Fuerteventura. In a very small space, as several travelers are now reporting to the station.

“The bus was stumpy,” said one passenger. It was cramped in the excursion vehicles, no rows of seats or spaces between the vacationers had been left free. “Everywhere you are made to keep your distance and stick to the rules – and we were crammed into the bus,” he reports from the quarantine.

Corona quarantine after cruise – vacationers: inside complain about the information situation

The quarantine is spent by the passengers on the Tui cruise ship “Mein Schiff 2” in a hotel in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. “We received our negative test result yesterday and also received a letter today that we must remain in quarantine. But no information until when. The question whether we could do a test after five days in order to be released from quarantine prematurely was answered in the negative, ”another holidaymaker told RTL.

Others also complain that they did not receive enough information. They had been told they had to adhere to a 14-day quarantine – but only ten days were required in Spain. “The feeling of well-being is gone,” says a pensioner from Berlin. “Nobody spoke to us or explained it to us – we were just left sitting.”

Corona outbreak on cruise ship: Tour operator Tui confirms infection cases

The tour operator Tui confirmed the infection cases on RTL request. There are a total of 24 guests and one crew member in quarantine. However, Tui Cruises speaks of ten days of quarantine, but this will be determined by the local authorities. It is regrettable that the holidaymakers did not feel adequately informed.

“We are currently warning against unnecessary tourist trips to Spain, including the Canary Islands,” the Foreign Office made clear. Tui Cruises is one of the few companies that organizes trips to the Canary Islands – with an occupancy rate of 60 percent and hygiene regulations. The trips are controversial due to the corona infection.(aka)

The corona pandemic has thwarted many Germans’ vacation plans. Nevertheless, many dream of a cruise. Where is that possible despite the lockdown in spring?