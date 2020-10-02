In a nursing home in Vechta, 50 people were infected with the corona virus, including 31 residents. The district administrator advises caution.

VECHTA epd | In the St. Hedwig nursing home in Vechta, Lower Saxony, 31 residents and 19 employees were infected with the Covid-19 virus. At the moment what is happening is easy to isolate, but the incidence mark for more stringent measures is likely to be exceeded. According to District Administrator Herbert Winkel (CDU), further restrictions on public life in the region are not initially planned.

The house is supported by a church foundation and belongs to the state Caritas association. According to the Foundation, four inpatient care facilities with a total of 253 short-term and long-term care places as well as an outpatient social station with currently around 500 sick people and those in need of care to be cared for belong to the foundation.

The infected are now housed separately from the other residents and continue to be cared for under the highest protective measuressaid Winkel. Two residents are in inpatient treatment, but are currently in stable condition.

As a result of the outbreak, 100 people in the Vechta district are currently infected with the corona virus. Of these, 76 reports fell within the seven-day period, which is decisive for calculating the incidence number. The district will therefore exceed the decisive mark of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.

Infection events can be narrowed down to nursing home

According to Winkel, this has no further consequences for public life: “So far, the infection process has been easy to isolate. Tomorrow, however, things can look different. “He appealed to all residents in the district, to refrain from celebrations and meetings on a large scale.

According to Winkel, an employee and a resident tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. The health department then imposed a ban on visits and tested all the staff and all residents of the facilities.

An exact cause of the outbreak has not yet been determined, according to Sandra Guhe, head of the Vechta health department. “The priority now is the care of the infected and the delimitation of the infection process in which all close contact persons are identified and placed in quarantine,” said Guhe.

The nursing home is subject to an admission freeze and a ban on visits until further notice. All residents and employees should be tested for the corona virus every two days, it said. The staff is only allowed to work with a medical protective mask (FFP2) in resident-related areas. In addition, a dementia ward belonging to the house, which has so far been corona-free, will be organizationally separated from the house.

Not the first outbreak in the nursing home

In the district of Vechta, 664 people are currently in quarantine, that is 138 more than on Thursday. The number of those who have recovered has meanwhile increased by three to 614, according to the information.

A corona outbreak was only reported on Tuesday in the privately run “Haus an den Moorlanden” in Neu Wulmstorf in the Harburg district. There, Covid-19 was found in 36 residents and ten caregivers.