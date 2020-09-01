A corona outbreak occurs on a vacation plane from Greece. Allegedly, a number of passengers were negligent with their face masks.

Munich / Cardiff – The next spectacular corona*Outbreak – this time in a TUI holiday plane from Greece to Great Britain. After a flight from the picturesque vacation island Zakynthos to Cardiff in Wales were 16 Coronavirus cases which are brought into connection with the said trip.

Corona outbreak in a German TUI holiday plane from Greece to Wales

The British reported about it The Guardian. Even more: According to the report, seven of the total of 200 passengers were allegedly suspected of having one on the flight itself Covid-19 infection. The passengers had been tested after their arrival in the UK. The 200 passengers on the flight now have to go into quarantine.

The Travel company TUI, based in Berlin and Hanover, announced after the Corona incident an investigation into one of his planes. The question behind it: How did this disaster come about? A British passenger on the flight now raised allegations against fellow passengers and the crew – with sharp choice of words. In focus: the Face masks.

Corona outbreak in TUI aircraft: passenger raises allegations because of face masks

“Many of the people wore the masks under their noses or even under their chins,” Stephanie Whitfield said aloud The Guardian on the radio station BBC Radio 4: “They took off their masks to talk to friends and they walked up and down the hallways to talk to their friends without masks.”

“The great majority” of the passengers were not due to the crew Mask requirement was reminded, she continued: “Next to me sat a man who wore his mask around his chin during the entire flight, and the stewardess spoke to him and said nothing to him.”

Coronavirus in TUI planes: Covid-19 infections on the flight – did passengers not wear face masks?

Whitfield was reportedly in their Corona allegations (and the choice of words) drastically: “The flight was full of selfish ‘Covidiots’ and an incompetent crew who couldn’t care less about it.” (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network