On Thursday there were five cases of Corona in a senior nursing home in Munich. The disease broke out in a closed dementia ward.

The affected station has been placed in quarantine.

The health department is in close contact with the facility management.

Munich – It has been since last week Munich one Corona hotspot. To spread the Virus* to prevent it became a General decree enact and impose strict rules. Nevertheless, the number of cases is consistently high. And now there are five more new cases. The precarious thing is that these five newly infected residents of one Munich retirement home are.

Corona outbreak in Munich senior citizens’ home: Rescue workers bring residents to the hospital

The affected residential and nursing home for seniors is the Damenstift am Luitpoldpark. From a well-informed source tz.de learned that last Thursday (September 24th) Rescue workers in protective clothing were called to two residents in the nearby Schwabing Hospital bring to. The next Corona station is there. At a Patient it is probably a 93-year-old woman on the Dementia ward is housed. Both apparently would have strong symptoms shown. A little later the entire station was opened Covid-19 * tested. A total of five people were infected with the disease.

The Health Department Munich has the cases in on Sunday Ladies pen approved. It says that both women only had a fever and none strong symptoms would have shown. They could have left the hospital on the same day and were taken back to their ward. Next writes that Health department in a statement that there is a lively exchange with the facility management. The affected people are isolated and the necessary Hygiene measures were initiated. The situation is nevertheless difficult, as the demented residents could have difficulties due to this disease Isolation and hygiene rules to be observed.

Corona exploitation in Munich senior citizens’ home: So far, no statement from the facility management

After several inquiries, the facility management did not provide any information about the incidents at the weekend. The outbreak in the Ladies pen express. It’s also unclear how that virus on the closed Dementia ward could get. It could be that either visitors or nurses or cleaning staff brought the disease in.

The Health department but confirmed that the Contact persons be identified and work on the follow-up. Of the Damenstift am Luitpoldpark is currently the only senior facility in Munichin which it is acute Covid-19 cases the authority announced. (tel) * tz.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

