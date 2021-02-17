In Osnabrück (Lower Saxony) there was a corona outbreak in an ice cream factory. So far 210 employees have tested positive. The factory was closed.

In a big one Ice cream factory in Osnabrück there was one Corona outbreak .

in there was one . Worrying: Some have also been positive about that British mutation B 1.1.7 tested.

tested. Employees who previously tested negative are reassigned corona* tested.

Update from Wednesday, 02/17/2021, 4:42 p.m .: After this Corona mass outbreak in an ice cream factory in Osnabrück (Lower Saxony), quarantine is now mandatory for around 1000 people.

The employees who had previously tested negative were again tested for the Coronavirus tested. Those who did not hear this call are now asked to report and the test to catch up. Overall, new smears should be taken from the 462 people who initially tested negative. So far, in three cases British mutation B.1.1.7 has been proven.

Corona outbreak in Lower Saxony: 210 infected people – factory closed for the time being

Update from Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 4:42 p.m .: After it became one in Osnabrück Corona outbreak Had come to an ice cream factory, the number of employees who tested positive for the corona virus has now been updated: A total of around 600 employees (initially 850 were mentioned) had tested positive, a spokesman for the city said.

The factory has been closed since the weekend and a specialist company disinfected the company. All employees including the management are currently in quarantine. In addition, at least two people have had the British mutant B.1.1.7 infected. How the outbreak came about has not yet been determined.

View of the Froneri ice cream factory in Osnabrück (Lower Saxony). A major corona outbreak occurred at the plant. © Friso Gentsch / dpa

Lower Saxony: Corona outbreak in the ice cream factory – also with a British mutant

First report from Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 9.29 a.m .: Osnabrück / Göttingen – All 830 employees of the ice cream factory in Osnabrück are under quarantine, the plant was closed for the time being, a city spokesman confirmed on Tuesday morning (February 16, 2021) for the German Press Agency (dpa). The health department is currently testing the factory employees. The plant in question belongs to Froneri, one of the largest ice cream producers in the world with headquarters in Great Britain. According to Froneri, the location is in Osnabrück one of the largest ice cream factories in Europe.

As the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ) reported, around a dozen were already a few days ago Corona infections was registered among the employees, over the weekend the number was then more than 40 Infected and now risen to almost 200 at the beginning of the week. For some, the British mutant B.1.1.7. proven – but 300 test results are still pending. Osnabrück city councilor Katharina Pötter called the situation according to the NDR “very worrying”.

Production in the ice cream factory was shut down until at least February 26, 2021, the health department in Osnabrück is currently trying to get the Focus of infection and to track the contacts of those who tested positive, reports n-tv.de.

Companies Froneri / Schöller Headquarters Great Britain Number of employees 15,000 founding 1932 Subsidiaries Froneri Ice Cream Germany

Corona outbreak in Lower Saxony: ice factory shut down

“There has not yet been an outbreak of this magnitude in a company or facility in the region,” wrote the NOZ, adding that around a quarter of the 850 employees were affected. All employees are in quarantine. According to NDR, the Froneri ice cream factory speaks of an “lightning-fast contagion effect that has hit the site in full”. (Diana Rissmann and Nail Akkoyun with dpa) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

All important information about Corona in Lower Saxony is available in our news ticker.

List of rubric lists: © Friso Gentsch / dpa