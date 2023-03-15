Home page World

A former nursing home employee has been fined for forging documents. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

A former nursing home worker is not responsible for the death of an elderly woman. This was decided by the district court of Hildesheim on the basis of scientific reports.

Hildesheim – After a corona outbreak that left three dead in a nursing home in Hildesheim, a former employee was fined €600 for forging documents. The 46-year-old had presented her employer with a fake vaccination card. Among other things, the Hildesheim Regional Court assessed the fact that the woman had reported herself to the police because of the vaccination card as a mitigating sentence.

Originally, the public prosecutor had also charged her with negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm, which the woman has always denied. In relation to these allegations, the proceedings were discontinued after experts stated that the 46-year-old could not be determined beyond doubt as the cause of the chain of infection.

At the end of November 2021, the woman continued to work as an everyday companion in the home for three days while her son had Corona and she was also infected unnoticed. As an unvaccinated contact person, she should have gone into quarantine according to the rules at the time. Defense and public prosecutor waived appeals – so the verdict is final.

Three women have died

At the end of 2021, a total of five employees and eleven residents in the nursing home were infected with Corona. Three 80, 85 and 93-year-old women died, according to a forensic medical examination, Corona was the cause of death in the 80-year-old. In the case of the other two, other causes could not be ruled out.

The case had caused a nationwide sensation – also because criminal investigations into negligent homicide had mostly been dropped after corona outbreaks in nursing homes.

After the verdict was announced, the 46-year-old looked relieved and exchanged smiles with friends and her adult daughter. Her defense attorney Velit Tümenci had applied for an acquittal and the public prosecutor’s office for a fine of 600 euros (60 daily rates) for forging documents.

On the first day of the trial, the defendant had her lawyer explain that she was not a corona denier and had been vaccinated in the meantime. She filled out the fake vaccination card in September 2021 under pressure from her often violent partner. He also got a false vaccination certificate for himself and the daughter.

The forgery was first uncovered by the home management. She had become suspicious because the employee’s partner, who was allegedly also double vaccinated, fell seriously ill with Covid-19 and was hospitalized. He died as a result of the infection.

The everyday companion was terminated without notice after admitting the deception. As her defense attorney said on the first day of the trial, she is still unemployed and mentally stressed.

No direct contact with the deceased

A professor of microbiology from the University of Düsseldorf and a laboratory manager from the Lower Saxony State Health Office testified as experts. They had found striking matches between the PCR samples of the deceased residents and the deceased partner of the accused. The 46-year-old’s PCR sample was accidentally destroyed in the laboratory. A chain of infection with the accused as the trigger cannot be clearly proven, it said. She had no direct contact with the deceased.

It is no longer comprehensible whether other visitors to the home were also infected with Corona unnoticed during the period in question. According to the home management, the visitor lists have been destroyed as required for data protection reasons.

A complete cessation of the proceedings was out of the question, said the presiding judge Philipp Suden. Particularly vulnerable people with many previous illnesses lived in a home. Deceiving about your own vaccination in such a place seems more serious than in other workplaces. According to witnesses in the home, the woman had always worn an FFP2 mask, although a medical mask would have been sufficient after her alleged vaccination. dpa