The health ministers are discussing the next steps – so that the corona situation remains calm. Meanwhile, Karl Lauterbach warns of the Delta variant. The news ticker.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * reports a 7-day incidence * of 13.2.

Meanwhile, Karl Lauterbach warns of the spread of the delta variant (see update from June 16, 9:40 a.m.).

The vaccine deliveries from the manufacturer Biontech will be significantly reduced in July (see update from June 16, 10.50 a.m.).

Update from June 16, 3:58 p.m.: The delta variant of the corona virus, which is considered highly contagious, is spreading in Baden-Württemberg. According to the state health office in Stuttgart, there has been a slight increase in the delta variant in the past two weeks. Gottfried Roller, head of the state health office, announced on Wednesday that she currently has a 2.73 percent share of the virus variants. “That is still moderate, but we are currently assuming that the proportion will increase,” he added when asked by the German Press Agency. That is why it is still important to adhere to the applicable corona rules.

In connection with the Delta variant, it was also announced that all 150 children and 45 employees of a daycare center in Waiblingen (Rems-Murr district) have been in quarantine since Tuesday. As a spokeswoman for the district announced, two groups of the daycare center had been in quarantine since June 7th after the first positive tests. Because it was initially unclear whether there might be infections with the Delta variant, the girls and boys and some of their family members went into quarantine at the time. There is now a suspicion of the Delta variant. Other infections were also registered.

Corona in Germany: Johnson & Johnson cannot keep delivery promises either

Update from June 16, 2:15 p.m .: The vaccination campaign in Germany had picked up speed in the past few weeks, but bad news followed on Wednesday regarding the vaccine deliveries from the manufacturer Biontech (see update from June 16, 10.50 a.m.). Now, according to the EU Commission, the US manufacturer Johnson & Johnson can apparently not meet its delivery target for corona vaccine by the end of June.

The amount of 55 million cans promised to the EU states in the second quarter will not be reached, said a commission spokesman in Brussels on Wednesday. He cannot yet say how much will be delivered. However, the spokesman reiterated the goal of having enough corona vaccine from various manufacturers by the end of July so that 70 percent of adults in the EU can be vaccinated.

The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is important for the European vaccination campaign because, unlike other vaccines, one dose is sufficient for full vaccination protection. Very rare thrombosis cases in vaccinated people had raised critical questions, but the vaccine still has unrestricted approval by the EU Medicines Agency (EMA).

Corona fatigue in Germany: Young people are often optimistic about the future

Update from June 16, 12.50 p.m .: Despite all the stresses and strains of the pandemic and the widespread corona fatigue, almost two thirds of young people in Europe are optimistic about the future. However, every second respondent described the current emotional situation as rather negative – namely with “tired”, “insecure”, “annoyed” or “stressed”, as the youth study by the Tui Foundation presented on Wednesday showed. 52 percent said their living situation had deteriorated, in Germany it was 46 percent. Almost four out of ten people between 16 and 26 have lost their job or earned less in the past few months – in Germany it was 29 percent, in Greece 58 percent.

72 percent of young people found the lack of public and social life to be the most stressful – due to contact restrictions and closed shops, cafes and sports clubs. As in the previous year, the young adults stated that they mostly adhered to the Corona rules. Just under a fifth (19 percent) of those surveyed said they ignored measures and recommendations.

For the study, the opinion research institute YouGov surveyed more than 6,200 young people in Germany in April 2021,

Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Poland. In Germany alone there were 1004.

Corona vaccines in Germany – next bad news will follow

Update from June 16, 10:50 a.m .: The vaccine manufacturer Biontech will significantly reduce its vaccine deliveries for Germany in July. This was confirmed to the German press agency on Wednesday from circles of the health ministerial conference, which meets via video conference. A reduction in Biontech deliveries for the third quarter was announced a long time ago, but only a slight decrease.

The Federal Ministry is now forecasting 3.2 million Biontech cans for the first full week of July (KW 27) – after 5.7 million for the last week of June. A report from the magazine Business Insider According to the vaccine quantity is to be reduced to three million doses in the second week of July. The Federal Ministry officially names this number on the Internet for the second to fourth week of July, albeit in brackets.

Lauterbach draws delta scenario for Germany: “I am very sure”

Update from June 16, 9:40 a.m .: The coronavirus pandemic seems to finally relax in Germany, the RKI has been reporting declining infection numbers for weeks. But the danger posed by the further spread of the newly discovered mutations could put Germany and Europe to the test again in autumn. At least that is what SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach fears.

Like Lauterbach on Tuesday evening on the TV show rbb special explained that he reckons that the so-called delta variant of the corona virus will again cause more infections in Germany in autumn: “I am very sure that we will also get the delta variant in Germany”. So far, the variant from India has only occurred to a small extent in Germany.

A new study by Oxford University shows that the seasonality of this variant is much more pronounced than originally assumed: In summer, the risk of being infected with it is much lower, explained Lauterbach. But it is much more contagious, leads to a more severe course, and is partly resistant to the first vaccination. “But I hope that by then so many of us will be double-vaccinated that there won’t be such a big wave any more.”

Against this background, the health expert called for children to be offered vaccinations. “With the Delta variant in particular, we saw in England that one percent of the infected children become so seriously ill that they have to be treated in hospital. It’s no small matter. “

Corona in Germany: Incidence continues to fall – Health ministers advise on vaccination and delta mutants

Origin notification: Berlin – Currently a value of 13.2: The nationwide 7-day incidence of corona infections has fallen further. The RKI also reported 1455 new infections and 137 deaths on Wednesday morning or with Covid-19 within one day. A week ago the incidence was 21.

This Wednesday, federal and state health ministers will discuss the future of the regional vaccination centers. Several countries want to continue the facilities longer than previously planned, according to a survey by dpa revealed. The federal government must secure the financing by the end of the year, demanded the chairman of the conference of health ministers and Bavarian head of department Klaus Holetschek (CSU) in advance in Munich.

Corona in Germany: Chancellor Merkel warns about booster vaccinations

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said after the Prime Minister’s Conference last week that the health ministers should discuss the extent to which the vaccination centers of the federal states should be preserved to a certain extent – also with a view to possible booster vaccinations in autumn.

Federal health ministers advise – Spahn and Holetschek expected in Munich

Protests organized by the Verdi union are to take place at noon in front of the health ministries of the state capitals. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and Holetschek are expected at Max-Joseph-Platz in Munich. The protests are directed against the tense work situation of many employees in clinics and care facilities.

At the suggestion of Lower Saxony and the federal government, the ministers should also deal with the question of whether new travel restrictions should apply in the summer because of the spreading, even more contagious and probably more dangerous Delta variant.* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

