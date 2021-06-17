ofVeronika Silberg shut down

The highly contagious delta variant of the corona virus seems to be slowly spreading in Germany as well. A daycare center in Waiblingen is affected.

Waiblingen – The possible spread of the Corona mutation “Delta” casts a shadow on the falling infection numbers of the pandemic. A current report by the RKI also shows a slight increase in the number of cases. The proportion of delta cases in the overall infection rate remains low, but individual cases are a cause for concern.

A daycare center was closed on Tuesday in Waiblingen, Baden-Württemberg. The suspicion: Delta. 150 children and 45 caregivers were sent into quarantine. The fears have now been officially confirmed: The delta variant has now been proven in at least three cases in the laboratory. The district office of Rems-Murr-Kreis and the city of Waiblingen announced on Thursday evening. According to dpa information, two children and a specialist are affected.

After mass PCR test: City confirms Delta version of the day care center in Waiblingen

In addition to these three cases, there are four other positive corona tests, although it is still unclear whether the delta variant is also present here. In at least one case, however, there is a specific suspicion. Investigations are ongoing. According to the information, the State Health Office assumes “as a precaution” that the other positive corona cases are also due to the variant first discovered in India.

In view of the dynamism, according to dpa information in the Kinderhaus Mitte, the authorities called for a specially organized mass PCR test in the garden of the daycare center on Thursday. The daycare center should remain closed for the time being and, as things stand, open again on June 29th at the earliest. (vs)