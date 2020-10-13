In Austria, in view of increasing coronavirus infections, a tightening of the measures is being discussed. The government is said to already have plans for a so-called “shutdown light” in the drawer.

The coronavirus * is on the rise again in Austria.

A timetable for a so-called “Shutdown light” should already be available.

should already be available. This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from October 13, 10.13 a.m.: “Rapidly increasing numbers of infections” reports that State of Salzburg. The hotspot is therefore in the Hallein district Tennengau and Kuchl. After a wedding, the number of corona cases in the Hallein district exploded, reports oe24.at. More than 60,000 residents are therefore affected by the tightened corona measures.

Corona hotspot in Austria: first region in mini lockdown

Salzburg is pursuing three goals. “Don’t overload the health system, counteract a second, complete lockdown and one Travel warning for Germany against Salzburg prevent “, said Governor Wilfried Haslauer in a press release. The “anti-corona measures” initially apply until October 26th, midnight. In the State of Salzburg, the 7-day incidence is currently 77.4.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) classifies regions as risk areas if there were more than 50 newly infected people per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days and there is an increased risk of infection. Experience has shown that the Federal Foreign Office will then issue a travel warning for the region.

The measures for the Tennengau at a glance:

Complete ban on events (sports / music / fire fighting exercises and so on)

Private parties outside of the living space are prohibited, which is extensively and rigorously controlled by the executive.

A maximum of 100 people can attend funerals.

People outside the kindergarten (including parents) are not allowed to enter the kindergarten, but rather say goodbye to the children at the door.

Gyms are closed for the extracurricular area

Special measures for Kuchl:

Gastronomy closed from 5 p.m.

Ban on visits to care and senior facilities (except for palliative care)

New dashboard should make the corona process in Austria more visible

In Austria lies the number of active coronavirus cases currently at 13,670, according to the AGES dashboard Covid-19 (data status: October 12, 2 p.m.). In the hospital, 464 Covid-19 patients must be treated; 97 in the intensive care unit. In the new dashboard, the new corona infections are assigned according to the laboratory diagnosis date. The data is updated once a day. This should make the curve of the epidemic course more precise. The number of newly reported corona infections should continue to be communicated by the Ministry of the Interior and Health in the morning.

Corona in Austria: This graphic shows the epidemiological curve in the corona pandemic. © Screenshot / AGES dashboard

Austria – the following federal states are considered to be corona risk areas according to the RKI (October 13, 2020) state Vienna (since September 16)

state Vorarlberg (since September 23) with the exception of the community of Mittelberg / Kleinwalsertal (since October 2nd)

state Tyrol (since September 25th) with exception of the Jungholz community (since October 2)

First report from October 12, 2020: Vienna – The number of new infections with the novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 is increasing worldwide. In many European countries, there is a risk of losing control due to the increasing number of cases – including Austria. Messages about a planned “shutdown light”This is how several media outlets are now making headlines. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is said to have various tightening of the corona measures in planning. That reports oe24.de.

Corona “shutdown light” in Austria? Chancellor Kurz wants tougher measures in orange districts

So be on the one hand Tightening of measures in orange districts planned. The color of the respective district is determined by the so-called Corona traffic light *. This is done in Austria on the basis of the assessment by an expert commission. The infection situation is reassessed every week and displayed in color on a map – usually for each district, e.g. for the German districts, as well as for the federal state of Vienna. The colors range from green (risk: low) to yellow (medium) and orange (high) to red (very high).

So far there have been no uniform measures for corresponding traffic light colors in the districts. In the case of Orange advertisements, even in districts with incidences * over 100, nothing often happened. Apparently that should change now. According to the report, Chancellor Kurz is considering “a temporary one earlier curfew – 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. – in Vienna, Lower Austria and probably Upper Austria too. Other districts had already introduced this independently.

Orange Corona districts in Austria – tightening of the mask requirement?

Also one stricter mask requirement be in conversation. For example, wearing a face mask could be mandatory in public places in orange districts. The controversial visors could also be deleted as a mask replacement.

In addition, the ten-person rule could apply to private celebrations outside your own four walls five people reduced will. According to the report, consideration is also being given to limited numbers of participants at events.

Corona in Austria: tightening of measures in red districts – school via e-learning

A red traffic light circuit could especially for the School operation Have consequences. So it is planned to send high school students in the corresponding districts again E-learning to teach. An extension of the autumn vacation to two weeks is also conceivable.

In addition, it could then be even stricter Nightlife restriction follow, such as a further tightening of the curfew or the complete closure of bars.

Corona in Austria: Regional shutdown with 2,500 new infections

And finally, the scenario is one too regional shutdowns not excluded. According to oe24.at, this should come into force in the event that more than 2,500 new infections be recorded.

After a meeting between Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, Germany, especially Bavaria, could serve as a model for some regulations. (va) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.