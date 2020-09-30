After several private parties in the Biberach district, the numbers continue to rise. Around 600 contact persons are now in quarantine.

Biberach – In the Biberach district in Baden-Württemberg, the corona numbers continue to rise. The district office attributes around half to three private parties on the weekend between September 25th and 27th. As a result of the increasing number of infections, students from seven classes from different schools had to go into quarantine. The number of contact persons identified is around 600. The federal government and the governments of the federal states decided to take new steps to combat the coronavirus. It is recommended not to exceed 25 participants for private celebrations.

As BW24 * reports, 600 people are in quarantine after a corona outbreak due to several private parties.

The Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg has kept the state in suspense since the beginning of the year (BW24 * reported). The numbers in the country are now increasing again. *BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.