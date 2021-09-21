There has been a greater increase in the number of corona cases in the Hessian Main-Kinzig district. 28 schoolchildren are affected, and other children are being tested. The circle named a possible reason for the outbreak.

Main-Kinzig-Kreis – a corona– Outbreak in a school in Main-Kinzig district has led the district and the responsible health department to investigate. A common feature of the corona infected could be determined, as health department head Susanne Simmler announced.

Compared to fuldaerzeitung.de *, the district disclosed the infection site that led to the corona outbreak.

Because of the high number of students among the infected, the Main-Kinzig district has issued new orders for nine schools in its area of ​​influence. For the schools concerned, there is a stricter mask requirement. There is also an obligation to perform rapid tests on a daily basis. *fuldaerzeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.