The Austrian authorities are concerned about a corona outbreak among Dutch ski instructors in Kirchberg. The number of infections in the group is increasing, local media report. All winter sports enthusiasts who have visited catering establishments there since Christmas Day are urged to be tested as a precaution.











The group of foreign – mainly Dutch – ski instructors has been in and around Kirchberg in Tirol since December 25th. They visited mountain huts, cafes and restaurants, among other things.

On Friday it was announced that nineteen infections have been detected in the group. According to local media, that number has since risen. The Tyrolean Tageszeitung reports that there are already 32 infections among the teachers. The two ski schools where they teach are closed. These include Skischule Kirchberg, the oldest and largest ski school in the village. Twenty teachers have tested positive there, according to the newspaper.

‘Never experienced’

Owner Fredric Ancey says the company has never experienced anything like it since it was founded in 1925. “We usually employ more than a hundred ski instructors,” he tells the Tyrolean Tageszeitung. “At the moment there are sixty because of the current situation. All our ski instructors are vaccinated. Then a Dutch ski instructor called in the evening that she had symptoms.”

Ancey immediately warned the local authorities and took measures. Some of the ski instructors stayed in the same building as the woman. Self-tests subsequently revealed more infections. The positively tested ski instructors are immediately separated from the rest. The non-infected members who were in the same accommodation were subsequently quarantined.

‘Criticism is unjustified’

One of them is 27-year-old Amsterdammer Lars. From his hotel room, the ski instructor says that he is not infected. The PCR test prior to his trip and the daily self-tests were negative. The group of Dutch ski instructors keeps in touch with each other via WhatsApp. ,,The atmosphere is good and we try to make the best of it. We have been in our rooms for several days and do not see each other. That feels quite safe.”

Tomorrow Lars will do an official test and if it comes out negative ‘I will definitely do another round’. He doesn’t know yet whether he will also teach. There is a lot of criticism on social media of the Dutch group of ski instructors who allegedly behaved irresponsibly. “Unjustly,” says Lars. ,,We are now being pushed into a corner so that we are to blame for everything and I think that is bad. That’s all I want to say about it.”

Private lessons

Ancey speaks of a ‘drama’. Stricter requirements have been introduced in Austria for all travelers the day before Christmas. “Just before Christmas, we had a stream of tourists from the Netherlands and Germany, among others, who tried to avoid the new rules. One of the tourists may well have taken it.” At the same time, he nuances: ,,We don’t want to point the finger at groups. We all know after almost two years that things can go like this when many people are together,” he responds.

“According to our lawyer, other teachers who have already been tested and who did not live in the same building could give private lessons,” Ancey told the Austrian newspaper. ,,But we consciously don’t do it and prefer to be careful. After all, it is about the image of an entire region.”

According to him, the corona infections in the region are increasing rapidly, and teachers at other ski schools have also become infected. Those who had booked lessons at Ancey’s school will receive their money back. According to him, most of the guests understand, only a few reacted angrily.

Meanwhile, the local authorities are still looking for contacts of the group. Because the ski instructors do not know exactly which catering establishments they have been to, the authorities are making a public appeal to all visitors to mountain huts, cafes and restaurants to be tested as a precaution.

2G Policy

The Austrian government is allowing the winter sports season to continue this year with strict rules. For example, a 2G policy has been in place nationwide for some time, meaning that only cured and vaccinated people are allowed access to indoor locations such as restaurants and movie theaters. In addition, foreign travelers must be quarantined if they have not had a booster vaccination.

The strict measures are a response to the many infections from last year. The number of infections in the country peaked in late November and then declined rapidly thanks to lockdown measures. Now the number of infections seems to be slowly increasing again. Nearly 3,300 new infections were reported on Sunday. That’s according to the newspaper Kronen Zeitung the highest number on Sunday since December 5.

