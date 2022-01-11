Home page politics

There is a test center for corona rapid tests in Wenningstedt. © Daniel Bockwoldt / dpa

After a Christmas party on Sylt, several people were infected with corona. In the meantime, the police are investigating: Did several party guests have forged vaccination cards?

Sylt – In the case of a corona outbreak after a party on Sylt, the police determine whether several visitors had fake vaccination passports. “The investigation into the case is ongoing,” said the spokesman for the Flensburg Police Department, Christian Kartheus, to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

It is therefore about the suspicion that up to three visitors to a Christmas party in Kampen have gained access with fake corona vaccination passports.

Since the party on Christmas Eve there have been numerous corona infections on the North Sea island, more than 570 people from Sylt are in quarantine according to this report. The seven-day incidence on Sylt is now over 1500. According to its own information, the district of North Friesland assumes that many of the diseases can be traced back to the Christmas party. dpa