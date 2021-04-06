Amid the comprehensive vaccination efforts in various parts of the world, and with the advent of spring, and the continuing spread of the new Corona virus in all parts of the world, it may be difficult to tell the difference between seasonal allergies, Corona virus infection and the side effects of vaccines.

The American “Fox News” network quoted a prominent American doctor as saying that there are some major differences between the symptoms of Corona, allergies and symptoms resulting from receiving the vaccination.

Dr. John White, chief medical officer at the health care website, “WebMed”, said that allergies usually do not cause fever, but they make people feel itchy and sore in various parts of their body, indicating that this is the main difference between it and the Corona virus, which is considered a symptom. Famous for him.

White added: “A viral infection often causes chills or fever and makes you very tired. Allergy does not cause fatigue or extreme fatigue.”

He continued: “Allergy does not cause you shortness of breath or make you diarrhea, while Corona can cause these symptoms.”

For its part, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also revealed some differences between allergies and the Corona virus, saying that while the symptoms of both can include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, sore throat, congestion or a runny nose, some symptoms such as fever, chills, and muscle pain Loss of sense of taste and smell, nausea and diarrhea are more common with Corona infection.

As for post-vaccination symptoms, the American expert said that “side effects usually include arm pain, fatigue, and sometimes headache.”

He added, “It is all about timing, as the side effects of the vaccine usually occur 4 hours or so after vaccination and disappear within 24-36 hours, while the sensitivity and symptoms related to corona virus infection do not end so quickly.”

White advised people who have doubts or are concerned that they may be infected with the Coronavirus, to take a test to detect the virus.