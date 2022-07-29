Home page politics

Of: Nicholas Hecht

Split

The doctor Lisa Maria Kellermayr, who was highly committed to the fight against Corona, is found dead in her practice. She had previously been threatened by vaccination opponents for months.

Seelwalchen am Attersee/Austria – The Austrian doctor Lisa Maria Kellermayr was found dead in her practice in Seewalchen am Attersee. As the Upper Austrian news report, the public prosecutor’s office rules out external influence. Farewell letters had been found, but no one wanted to say anything about their content. Because of her involvement in the corona-Pandemic, Kellermayr, who had repeatedly appeared publicly as an expert and had always emphasized the effectiveness of vaccinations, had been terrorized and threatened by corona deniers and opponents of vaccination in the past.

A man from Upper Bavaria recently wrote on Twitter that she would be dragged before a “people’s tribunal”. The man had verbally attacked Kellermayr before, writes the Austrian default. Legal steps by the doctor against him would have brought nothing. The statement was covered by freedom of expression, the German authorities said. Due to the numerous threats, Kellermayr had to finally close her practice in mid-July. Previously, she had already spent 100,000 euros on protective measures and also employed a security employee to protect herself and her employees. But despite the security measures, Kellermayr saw no prospect of ever being able to work under normal circumstances again for herself and her employees.

Deceased doctor Kellermayr: Austrian police accused her of lying

Kellermayr partly blamed the Upper Austrian police for their situation. At a rally against corona measures last year, opponents of vaccination blocked the main entrance and the rescue exit of the Wels-Grieskirchen clinic in Upper Austria. When Kellermayr posted a video of it on Twitter and criticized the blockers, the Upper Austrian police accused her of “false reporting”. A police spokesman wrote on Twitter at the time that there were no obstructions to rescue workers or other crimes. This statement would have shown radical activists that they could be attacked, Kellermayr later explained. The police investigations also yielded nothing.

In her case, the authorities had failed, Kellermayr recently explained default. “What can happen to me can happen to any citizen who is not a celebrity or has special connections.” The Upper Austrian police said on Friday (July 29): “The case is very regrettable. We have looked after Ms. Kellermayer intensively since November. Have also intensified again after she had closed her practice. She was regularly contacted by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.” How n-tv reported, the investigations against the threatening writers are still ongoing in some cases, but have also been discontinued in some cases because the responsibilities fall into the hands of Germany.

The Austrian doctor Lisa Maria Kellermayr, who was highly committed to Corona, was found dead in her practice. (Iconic image) © Christoph Hardt/Imago

Austria: Health Minister Rauch is dismayed

The Austrian Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) was also dismayed today. Sending his condolences to Kellermayr’s family on Twitter, he wrote: “As a doctor, she has dedicated her life to the health and well-being of others. Death threats against her and her staff were brutal reality. Hate against people is inexcusable. This hatred must finally stop.” (Niklas Hecht)

In an interview with the FR, he warns Sociologist Wilhelm Heitmeyer in front of right-wing threat alliances that appear at “lateral thinking” demos. He speaks of an “asymmetrical polarization” along the lines of “quiet majority, loud minority”.