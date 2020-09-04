W.How do you deal with opponents of corona measures? Australia does this quite robustly. There, arrests of people who had called on the Internet to oppose the strict exit rules in force in the state of Victoria are causing controversy. On Thursday, a video was discussed showing the arrest of a woman in her home. In a post on Facebook, she called for protest at the weekend against the measures, although this violates the current ban on gatherings.

The Ballarat local woman was then arrested on charges of sedition. The process was broadcast live on Facebook by her and her partner. The video shows the woman in pink pajamas. The officers can be seen handcuffing her. She is visibly irritated and says in a frightened voice: “This is ridiculous. I didn’t know I was doing anything wrong. ”She also informed the police that she was pregnant and needed an ultrasound. She also offers to delete the post on Facebook immediately.

High fines due for violations

The woman later referred to her call in an interview as the “goofy moment”. She is not a corona denier, but wants to draw attention to the effects of the lockdown. Due to the tense infection situation, particularly strict assembly and curfews have been in place in Victoria since July. High fines are due for violations. The measures are working. The number of new infections has recently decreased. The public discussion is now about how far the police can go in enforcing the rules. For the weekend in Victoria rallies are planned in several places, which have been declared as “Freedom Day”. They are reminiscent of similar demonstrations in Germany.

In Victoria, however, the police seem determined to prevent the rallies. She said she made 80 home visits to potential participants to warn them. In addition to the woman from the video, three other people are said to have been arrested for planning a protest in Melbourne.

But after the video there is now criticism. “Preventively arresting people for organizing peaceful protest or posting on social media happens under authoritarian regimes, but not in democracies like Australia,” said Elaine Pearson of Human Rights Watch. Others defended the police because the protests posed a threat to the public. “This is not the time to protest anything,” said Victoria Country Manager Daniel Andrews. It doesn’t matter what the content is about. A spokesman for the police admitted that arresting a pregnant woman was “not a good look”. The officials remained friendly. They also called the doctor to schedule a new ultrasound appointment for the woman.