Corona opponents mostly reject the obligation to wear a mask. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The topic of corona measures is causing heated discussions in many places. Sometimes the situation escalates and leads to violence. A statistic reveals frightening figures.

Munich – Almost all Germans are confronted with the Corona measures * almost every day. Whether on the bus and train, the supermarket, shops, cinemas or restaurants: customers everywhere have to follow rules that help fight the corona virus *.

In Germany*, the enforcement of the measures must be guaranteed by the respective officials or authorities and security services. According to a media report, opponents of the corona measures injured over 300 people in 2021 alone. As time online reported, around 600 people injured at least 308 people – some seriously.

Corona opponents apparently injured hundreds of people – it hits one area particularly often

Violent attacks were particularly common in local public transport, in trains and at train stations. But retail and demonstrations* were also affected. The portal’s research revealed that alcohol and drugs often played a role. However, this does not explain why the situation escalated so frequently and so quickly. Apparently, the inhibition threshold for many perpetrators is falling, including both younger and older people.

Violence by opponents of the Corona measures: No official statistics available

According to data from time online The research team collected “available police reports from the year 2021” and evaluated them. In addition, media reports were compiled and checked for their truthfulness. In a further step, the portal contacted all interior ministries of the 16 federal states and authorities, professional organizations and associations of those affected.

In order to be included in the portal’s statistics, the cases had to involve a physical attack or an attack with a weapon. In addition, there were serious cases of property damage, arson and vandalism that were clearly related to the Corona policy. According to the report, there are no official statistics on violent crimes related to the Corona measures.

The most shocking act of violence to date in the course of the Corona measures occurred in September 2020. Many people may still have terrible memories of the fatal shots fired at a young gas station employee from Idar-Oberstein in Rhineland-Palatinate. At that time, a 20-year-old man was shot by a customer because of a dispute about the mask requirement *. The perpetrator was caught and is to be charged with murder by the public prosecutor’s office in Bad Kreuznach in early 2022. (kh) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA