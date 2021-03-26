The lockdown continues after Easter. Markus Söder now wants to dare to relax in a project. Numerous cities apply to participate.

Update from March 25, 4:23 p.m .: After the cabinet meeting on Tuesday (March 24), Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) specified the plans for the model regions again at a press conference. In all seven administrative districts, cities should be selected (in Upper Bavaria, due to their size, there should be two cities) with an incidence between 100 and 150. Shops, restaurants and culture should then be allowed to reopen there over a period of two weeks. So that nobody is infected, there are plans to massively expand the test options again. According to the Tübingen model, you should then be able to perceive the opening options with a negative corona test.

Numerous cities have already expressed their interest in participating in the project. Munich’s mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) and Nuremberg’s town hall chief Marcus König (CSU) threw their hats into the ring. But cities such as Würzburg, Coburg, Aschaffenburg, Schweinfurt, Bad Kissingen, Ingolstadt, Rosenheim, Günzburg, Bad Füssing and Lindau do not want to miss the opportunity. Health Minister Klaus Holetschek spoke of a very high level of interest. The CSU politician emphasized, however, that not only voluntary applicants were shortlisted. It would also look to see which regions are otherwise suitable.

“The very central perspective is that we set up enough new test stations in the municipalities, probably more than 100,” emphasized Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (free voters). “This gives every citizen the opportunity to be tested and to use a negative test result for 24 hours as an entry ticket for areas that have previously been closed: shopping when the incidence is over 100, outdoor dining areas or cultural institutions.”

First report from March 23, 2020

Munich – Also in the Mühldorf town hall one looked attentively to Berlin on Monday. It has gotten late in the federal-state negotiations, so Michael Hetzl did not expect a quick response to his letter from the same day. But he did notice when Markus Söder *, the addressee of his letter, spoke the next day about a plan by the state government. In three or four model regions with an incidence value * over 100, testing should be carried out for 14 days from April 12, under which conditions openings can work in corona times. Mühldorf, current incidence value 104.4, would like to be one of these cities.

Lockdown in Germany and Bavaria decided: Mühldorf’s mayor immediately offers a corona test

Michael Hetzl, the mayor, gave a concrete example in his letter to the Prime Minister of what such an attempt could look like. The model is Tübingen, where since last week retail, outdoor dining and culture have been open to anyone who has completed a quick test with a negative result on the same day. The problem, says Hetzl, is the same everywhere: “People need a perspective.” Some want to consume again, others want to do business.

In theory, the preparations are already advanced. There would be enough free space in the central parking lot to pitch a tent for the tests. You could “start small”, suggests Hetzl, and then expand: First the shops and inns in the city center, then the shopping centers in the south and east of Mühldorf, and later perhaps even the rest of the district. Of course, the whole thing also works the other way around, “when we notice that things are getting out of hand”.

Coronavirus: Mayor wants to get out of hard lockdown – “A signal: something is going”

The impatience grows, every day and especially every new Prime Minister’s Conference without any concrete relief. Mayor Hetzl himself comes from a merchant family, his parents have a shop on the town square. The mood in retail and gastronomy is “a little resigned”, he knows firsthand, which is why people need “a signal: something is going”.

Politics has lost a lot of people’s credit in the past few months. Holger Nagel, who runs the “Hammerwirt” inn in Mühldorf, only received the notification for November aid on Friday. The state Corona * measures, he complains, are “no species-appropriate husbandry for hosts”. He supports the mayor’s project, that is. But actually, he thinks, this is no longer necessary in this model character: “We don’t have to go back that far. We are already hygiene specialists. ”Last summer they showed how the restaurant business can function with low risk. Nagel, who is also active in the Dehoga industry association, recalls statistics from the Robert Koch Institute, according to which only 0.5 percent of new infections can be traced back to cafés, pubs or inns: “That is practically nothing.”

Corona model city in Bavaria: Mühldorf, Rosenheim and Ingolstadt are interested

Tübingen is everywhere. Not only in Mühldorf would you like to be a model town, Ingolstadt * has also expressed interest. Munich mayor Dieter Reiter also brought his city into discussion. In Rosenheim, one would like to get started right away. Andreas Bensegger, the chairman of the IHK regional committee, refers to a “functioning, complete, printed concept” that the Chamber of Commerce and Industry worked out: “We can open – that has to be our approach.” Hygiene measures, room concepts, implementation of quick tests – it’s all there. Except for the signal from above. “The economy is ready,” says Bensegger. “Now politicians have to follow suit.” (Marc Beyer)

