E.Around one in one hundred people in Germany has so far been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. By Thursday noon, 842,455 people had received the first of two injections, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday. This means that a vaccination rate of 1.01 percent of the population has been achieved.

For complete vaccination protection against the coronavirus, two injections about three weeks apart are required. So far, the product from the German manufacturer Biontech and its US partner Pfizer has been primarily used in this country, and to a lesser extent that from the US manufacturer Moderna.

The federally owned Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) has so far not had any indications of possible increased side effects with vaccinations against the coronavirus. By Sunday, 325 suspected cases had been reported to him, the PEI announced on Thursday in Langen, Hesse. 51 cases are to be assessed as serious. The values ​​are consistent with the data from the clinical approval studies and also statistically inconspicuous.

“So far we have not seen any new risk signals,” said PEI expert Brigitte Keller-Stanislawski to journalists on Thursday. At the same time, she emphasized that these were suspected cases in which a causal relationship to the vaccination had not been proven. PEI President Klaus Cichutek emphasized that the risks of the two approved vaccines are “very, very limited” according to the current status.

96 regions over 200 incidence

In Germany currently exceed 96 Regions a seven-day incidence of 200, from which exit restrictions such as a 15-kilometer radius apply or are possible according to the federal-state resolution. The front runner is the district of Saalfeld-Rudolstadt in Thuringia. The health department there reported in the past seven days 601.8 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Also in a nationwide comparison, many new infections within seven days show the Counties Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains (493.5), Hildburghausen (487.4), the Saalekreis (473.8) and the Altenburger Land (473.2) district. With the district of Wittenberg (432.2), the Saale-Orla district (427.1) and the districts of Teltow-Fläming (405.9) and Meißen (401.7), a total of nine districts have a seven-day incidence from 400.

With a Seven-day incidence of 310.4 is Thuringia in front Saxony (292.4) is currently the federal state most severely affected by the pandemic. It is noticeable that rural areas in particular are particularly affected by the virus. The major cities of Leipzig (187.5), Dresden (183.0) and Chemnitz (198.5) are the only regions in Saxony below the 200 threshold.

The number of corona deaths reported to the Robert Koch Institute peaked on Thursday morning. The German health authorities reported within a day 1,244 new deaths. Also were 25,164 new infections reported. The seven-day incidence in Germany is 151.2.

The previous high of 1188 deaths was reached on January 8th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this included 3500 late reports. Basically, the interpretation of the data is still somewhat difficult at the moment because according to the RKI cases were discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay around the turn of the year.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,978,590 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2. (Status: January 14th, 00.00 a.m.). The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 43,881. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 1,620,200.

The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report from Thursday 1.02 (Previous day: also 1.02). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 102 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides.

The seven-day incidence is an essential measure for the imposition and relaxation of measures against the spread of the novel virus. The aim of the federal government is to reduce the incidence to below 50. Due to the high number of infections, there will be a hard lockdown in Germany at least until January 31.

Coronavirus in Europe

France reported a decrease in the number of new infections every day from 23,852 to 21,228 on Thursday. However, the number of hospital cases rose by 248 to 25,017 and that of intensive care cases by 15 to 2726. In addition, 282 further deaths were recorded.

Registered just before a month-long lockdown began Portugal a record of new infections with the coronavirus. The health authorities announced on Thursday in Lisbon that 10,698 new infections were reported within 24 hours. The highest value so far had only been reached the day before with 10,556. 148 people died in one day with Covid-19 – eight fewer than Wednesday’s peak.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

In the United States the CDC counted on Thursday 4096 Deaths and 225,815 New infections. In the country with around 330 million inhabitants, according to official information, more than 22.9 million People infected with Sars-CoV-2, at least 383.351 People died from or with the infection. In absolute terms, that’s more than in any other country in the world.

The pandemic is currently also spreading more rapidly in Asia. Indonesia reported with 11,557 new positive tests set a new record. This increases the total number of cases 869,600, as shown by data from the country’s Covid-19 task force on Thursday. The number of deaths increases according to the information 295 on 25,246.