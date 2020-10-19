The Grand Hotel on Timmendorfer Strand has to close its doors. A corona case in the workforce is to blame. Is the virus catching up with tourism?

Timmendorfer Strand – More and more Counties in whole Germany have with increasing Infection numbers to fight. Words of warning come from politics. Angela Merkel last appealed in a dramatic video message for staying at home. During a Ban on accommodation has already been tipped again in many federal states, the higher administrative court declined in Schleswig-Holstein only on Friday one Urgent application against the ban.

The coronavirus seems to be the tourism to catch up, and the Hotel operation suffers. That also has a luxury hotel on Timmendorfer beach in Schleswig-Holstein feel painful at the weekend. After a Corona outbreak among employees of the 5-star superior hotels closed the district health department Ostholstein temporarily shut down. The 200 guests of Grand Hotels Seeschlösschen had to leave.

Coronavirus on Timmendorfer Strand: Over 100 employees in quarantine

Three employees tested positive. Now there are more than 100 employees in quarantine. They are considered Category 1 contact persons. The hygiene rules were strict, emphasized the hotel manager Brigitte von Oven compared to the NDR, the chains of infection are no longer track. The three employees who tested positive worked in different areas of the hotel, which is why one Spread to the entire workforce cannot be ruled out. The families of those affected are also in quarantine.

The 200 guests of the Luxury accommodation count as Category 2 contact persons. They had no direct contact with the staff, so they just did voluntary coronavirus tests were offered. Workforce test results are expected later this week.

Coronavirus in Schleswig-Holstein: Four federal states maintain the ban on accommodation

Reported on Sunday Robert Koch Institute in Schleswig-Holstein a total of 26 new coronavirus cases. (As of October 18, 12 a.m.) The state is one of the four that have the Ban on accommodation have retained. Tourists have to be a maximum of two days old here Negative test submit. In Baden-Wuerttemberg, Lower Saxony and Brandenburg courts have already overturned the ban. The government in Saarland moved in last Friday and also in Saxony and Bavaria it ended on Saturday. Hesse advises on Monday about an abolition. Just Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hamburg and just Schleswig-Holstein adhere to the ban.