The situation in Corona appears to improve in October compared to September in Mumbai. The number of corona patients I have met in October is as well. In Mumbai, 19,906 cases were reported in the last 9 days, then 19,751 were cured from Corona.

If the recovery rate improved by 2 percent in October, the doubling rate was increased by 1 day. BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the situation will gradually improve. The number of testing in Mumbai has increased significantly. Due to which the corona patients are getting extensively traced.



Like September, about two thousand patients of Corona are coming out every day, but the matter of relief is that more are being cured every day. As a result, the number of active patients in Mumbai has decreased. As on September 30, the number of active patients in Mumbai was 26,540, which came down to 23,086 as of September 9. That is, there is a decrease in the number of 3454 active patients in 9 days. Corona’s recovery rate in Mumbai on September 30 was 82 percent, which improved to 84 percent on October 9. On 30 September, Corona’s growth rate in Mumbai was 1.05 percent, which remained the same on 9 October.

More patients from Borivali to Dahisar

A BMC official said that the percentage of recovery of corona patients in Kandivali and Dahisar areas including Borivali and Andheri East and West in Mumbai is slightly less, as Corona patients are getting more than other wards of Mumbai here. The dabbling rate is also low and the growth rate is high. The situation in Corona in South Mumbai is much better. The result of the campaign ‘My family, my responsibility’ will be seen in Mumbai after October 15.