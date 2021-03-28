ofKai Hartwig shut down

The effects of the corona pandemic are glaring in many professions. Hospital staff are particularly hard hit in intensive care units.

Münster – The corona pandemic has greatly changed people’s everyday lives around the world. The population in Germany also felt this. Especially the people who have a medical profession.

Paul W. also had to experience the terrible consequences of the corona virus first hand. He works as a nurse in an intensive care unit at the Münster University Clinic. The conditions in the intensive care units are dramatic, and there is a risk of overload in many places. Also due to the sluggish vaccination campaign.

Corona: Intensive care nurse Paul W. has “the fear that the third wave will crush us”

“If everyone does what they want now, I fear that the third wave will crush us,” said Paul W. in an interview with the world the current situation and increasing numbers of corona infections. Like his colleagues, he is already working on the attack. “There is a certain ‘Covid fatigue’”, Paul W. admitted.

“Caring for corona patients is much more strenuous than caring for other intensive care patients. You lie on the couch in the evening and are simply exhausted. ”In contrast to the care of a“ normal ”intensive care patient, the medical staff has to put on and take off protective clothing over and over again. That takes time and energy. And “drains on the reserves”, explained Paul W. “Also because the possibilities are limited to distract yourself and to relax properly. This constant load is difficult for some colleagues. “

Corona: Intensive care nurses lack awareness of the dangers of the pandemic

The nurse often misses the necessary seriousness in dealing with Corona in people who are not affected. So much ignorance makes him angry. “When I walk through the city and see larger groups and don’t wear a mask – then I get angry,” Paul W. revealed his emotional world. “I would love to say to people: Don’t you really understand what kind of pandemic we have here?”

Sometimes this only changes through a personal stroke of fate, the nurse thought. “There is a lack of awareness of how severe the disease can be. Some people only understand it when a relative is in the intensive care unit. “

Even if Paul W. is currently going through the toughest phase of his professional life. The 30-year-old has never regretted the decision to work as a nurse in an intensive care unit. “No, I like coming to work. It is enriching that I can help people. Or, if it looks bad, can just be there for you. ” (kh)