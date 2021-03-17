In Hamburg, the corona numbers climb back over the 100 mark. The Senate could soon pull the emergency brake – and cancel the easing for Hamburgers again.

Hamburg – A few days before the renewed Corona summit by the federal and state governments, Hamburg is on the verge of tightening the lockdown. After the incidence climbed above the 100 mark for the first time in weeks on Wednesday, the Hamburg Senate may have to pull back the recently introduced easing on the weekend. The situation is serious and one will Also pull the emergency brake*, announced a Senate spokeswoman.

According to a decision by the federal and state governments, the easing for retail, body-friendly services and sports clubs should be turned back if the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is over 100 within seven days, three days in a row. The Senate announced that it will now be adhered to. The city only wants exceptions to the one initiated this week Opening of daycare centers and schools* do, as reported by the news portal 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.