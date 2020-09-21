D.he number of new infections with the coronavirus remains in four digits. The health authorities reported on Saturday in Germany within one day 1345 new corona infections, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Sunday morning.

The peak of new infections reported daily was at more than 6000 at the end of March / beginning of April. The number then tended to decrease and increase again in July.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, according to the RKI figures, at least 271,415 People in Germany have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (data as of September 20, 12 a.m.). According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is included 9386. Since the day before two More deaths reported.

The RKI writes in its situation report from Saturday evening: “The number of deaths among the Covid-19 cases reported is currently low.” This is mainly due to the fact that an infection was recently detected in a relatively large number of young people.

The Location in the intensive care units is still pretty relaxed, as can be seen from the so-called DIVI intensive care register, which records the capacities in almost 1,300 hospitals. Around 250 Covid patients are being treated in intensive care, while almost 9,000 beds are free.

The reproduction number, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany according to the Sunday management report 1.22 (Previous day: 1.27). This means that one infected person infects a little more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its current management report Seven-day R. on. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was at 1.17 (Previous day: 1.24). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.

Numbers are increasing sharply in NRW cities

The number of new corona infections in some North Rhine-Westphalian cities continues to rise sharply. On Sunday also crossed the cities Hamm and Remscheid the so-called advance warning level. This means that the people there may now have to adjust to the first restrictions on public life.

The key figure – the new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days – was Gelsenkirchen on Sunday still at the top of the big cities and districts in NRW. The so-called seven-day incidence was reported by the RKI as on the day before 44.1 stated – a week earlier it was 10.7. Hamm came to a value of 43.0 – a week earlier the seven-day incidence was there 10.1. In Remscheid got infected according to the RKI in the past seven days 36.9 People per 100,000 inhabitants with the corona virus – it was a week earlier 20.7.

Cities and districts with a seven-day incidence over 35 must coordinate specific countermeasures with the responsible state authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia. The city is also close to the warning level Cologne With a value of 34.2 as well as the Oberbergische Kreis With a value of 33.0.

If a large city or a district exceeds the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week, “additional protective measures must be ordered” according to the North Rhine-Westphalian Corona Protection Ordinance.

More than 6000 cases again in Russia

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected people worldwide rose to over from Sunday evening 30.8 million. At least 958.383 People have died worldwide as a result of an infection. Most of the cases were in the United States with its 330 million inhabitants (over 6.7 million infections and over 199,250 deaths), followed by India (over 5.4 million infections and over 86,500 deaths) and Brazil (over 4.5 million infections and more than 136,500 deaths).

Russia recorded again on Sunday for the second day in a row more than 6000 New corona infections. The authorities reported an increase in detected infections within 24 hours by 6148 to more than 1.1 million. On Saturday, more than 6,000 cases were recorded for the first time in two months. 79 other people died from or with the virus. The number of deaths increased to 19,418.

Record number of new infections in several European countries

On Saturday, new infections peaked in several European countries, including neighboring German countries Poland, Denmark and France. As on Saturday from numbers of the danish Health Institute SSI, 589 new infections with the coronavirus have been confirmed since the previous day – this is the highest daily value since the virus was first detected in Germany’s northernmost neighbor at the end of February. However, today’s numbers are difficult to compare with those of the first high phase of the Corona crisis in spring, because in Denmark, as in numerous other countries, much more tests are carried out for Corona today.

The authorities in Poland recorded 1002 new infections within 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health in Warsaw. With 149 cases, the focus of the detected new infections was in Lesser Poland in the south of the country, but the region around Lublin in the east (122) and Pomerania (96) were also severely affected. The previous record was recorded on August 21, it was 903 new infections.

Also France recorded a record of new infections. According to the Ministry of Health, 13,498 corona cases were added within 24 hours. The number of deaths increased by 26 to 31,274. It was not until Sunday that a five-digit number of new infections was registered for the first time with 10,561 cases. During the first wave in March, the maximum value was 7578 detected infections within 24 hours.

In the corona hotspot Spain the number of active cases continues to grow. The Ministry of Health in Madrid reported on Thursday 4541 new infections. According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, the number of new infections during seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 314.9 in the capital and 120.7 in all of Spain.

The number of detected cases in Spain since the outbreak of the pandemic climbed to more than 625,000. The number of people who died with Covid-19 rose 30,405. Spain has more confirmed infections than any other country in Western Europe.

