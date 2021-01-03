In Germany, the number of known infections rises by 10,315 to just under 1.77 million, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. The number of deaths increased by 312 to 34,272. An overview in graphics and numbers.

The lockdown will probably go into overtime. This will also have an impact on the economy. Marcel Fratzscher, President of the German Institute for Economic Research, sees tough times in Germany.

D.he German health authorities have on Sunday 10,315 New corona infections reported within one day. Also were 312 new deaths recorded within 24 hours, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced in the morning.

However, it is difficult to interpret the data at the moment because fewer people are likely to be tested during the Christmas holidays and around the turn of the year and not all offices may transmit their data. According to the RKI, this may result in late registrations.

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was included on Sunday morning 139.6. Its previous high was on December 22nd 197.6 has been achieved. However, the differences between the federal states are enormous: Saxony had the highest incidences on Saturday 329.7 and Thuringia with 248.9. Schleswig-Holstein had the lowest value 77.4.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,765,666 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of January 3, 00.00 a.m.). The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 34,272. The RKI gave the number of those who had recovered 1,381,900 at.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report from Saturday 0.95. This R value means that 100 infected people infect 95 other people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides. In its report, however, the RKI emphasizes that at the turn of the year, corona cases are only discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay, “so that the R-value may be underestimated”.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

In Denmark The new, more contagious virus variant is spreading B.1.1.7 further out. After Information from Saturday the variant is now at 86 People have been detected, said the “Statens Serum Institute”, a research facility of the Danish Ministry of Health.

This is what the new virus type does 0.8 percent of all around 10,300 samples whose genome has been examined by the institute in the past six weeks. However, the proportion of B.1.1.7 cases increased week by week 2.3 percent of all samples examined in calendar week 52.

The “Statens Serum Institute” then knows that the researchers examined only 11 percent of all new infections discovered in Denmark and thus already occupy a leading position in a country comparison. The actual number of people infected with the new virus type is therefore likely to be higher. In Germany, the RKI received isolated cases of this variant.

The number of new infections reported in Great Britain reached a new record on Saturday. More than 57,700 Cases were reported in the country within a 24-hour period, the highest number ever. At the same time, 445 new deaths were registered. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days is now almost 400 nationwide. The value comes from December 28th. Many of the new infections are attributed to a new, possibly even more contagious virus variant that is particularly rampant in London and the south-east and east of England.

Also according to the data of the epidemic authority CDC are in the United States now more than 20 million infections known. According to Reuters count, the mark had been exceeded the day before. The CDC now reports 168,637 new infections and 2,428 further deaths – making a total of 346,925 deaths.

In Russia the authorities report on Saturday 26,301 New infections within 24 hours. In the capital Moscow alone, almost 5,500 other people tested positive for the corona virus. That corresponds roughly to the level of the previous day. This means that more than 3.2 Proven to have infected millions of people. The number of deaths related to the virus rose by 447 to 58.002.

More than 800,000 Russians have been vaccinated so far. Overall are 1.5 million Doses of the vaccine “Sputnik V” Health Minister Mikhail Muraschko said on Saturday, according to the Tass Agency. When the mass vaccinations started a few weeks ago, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had expected around two million doses for December alone. But Russia has problems producing the vaccine in large quantities.