Cologne – On Saturday the metropolis has Cologne exceeded the important warning value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. The North Rhine-Westphalian state center for health gave the value on Saturday 54.8 on. So now apply seven regions in North Rhine-Westphalia when Risk area. The city administration of Cologne ordered numerous restrictions on public life.

Corona in Cologne: limit exceeded – stricter rules

Cologne’s mayor announced on Friday Henriette Reker at a press conference that will be at most five persons meet in public from different households. In addition, it applies in public spaces 22 O `clock one Alcohol ban. Alcohol is no longer allowed to be sold at hotspots on the weekends. In addition, the city leads Cologne a Mask requirement in Pedestrian zones one.

At the mayor’s press conference it became clear how difficult it will be to find the new Corona*-Regulate to be observed. In the background were several Cheers one obviously celebrating within earshot Wedding party perceive. At some point responded Reker and said she knew it was “an important day in life”. However, restraint now also applies to a wedding party. She is reluctant to act as a brake on fun, like that Reker.

Corona in Germany: Seven risk areas in North Rhine-Westphalia

Has been for several days North Rhine-Westphalia the highest Infection rates * of all German federal states. The city was on Saturday Herne with 66.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days front runner. With the cities Hamm (64.5), Wuppertal (55.2), Hagen (55.1), Cologne (54.8), Recklinghausen (52,3) and Remscheid (51.2) recorded North Rhine-Westphalia as a whole seven risk areas.

The situation is also tense in eat and the state capital Dusseldorf. Of the 7 day incidence value located in eat With 47.5 and Dusseldorf With 42.7 only just below the critical value of 50. The development in the metropolitan areas shows “whether we are in the pandemic Germany under control or whether we are losing control, ”said Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday after a video conference with representatives of the eleven largest German cities. She pushed on stricter measures and offered help through forces of armed forces and des Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * on. The NRW Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann urged the municipalities to be stronger Controls of the Corona*-Regulate on.

Corona in NRW: Essen and Düsseldorf just below the critical incidence value

Essen’s Lord Mayor Thomas Kufen announced after the video conference that the help offered by the armed forces to consider. If the limit is exceeded, in eat celebrations are only allowed with a maximum of 25, instead of the previous 50 people. Such celebrations would have to be registered for as little as eleven participants. In addition, it should be in eat a Mask requirement in public buildings such as schools.

In Dusseldorf became such Mask requirement already arranged on Friday. Wearing a mask is also recommended in twelve highly frequented areas of the city, including the old town or the main train station. From one Incidence value out of 50 people are only allowed to take part in celebrations here. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

