D.he number of new infections with the coronavirus has again clearly exceeded the threshold of 2000 and reached the highest value since the end of April. The health authorities in Germany reported within a day 2297 new corona infections, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday morning.

The peak of new infections reported daily was at more than 6000 at the end of March / beginning of April. The number then tended to decrease and increase again in July. In August the number of cases was just over 2000 (2034). The number of new infections detected also depends on how many people are tested.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, according to the RKI figures, at least 270.070 People in Germany have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (data status September 19, midnight). According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is included 9384. Since the day before six More deaths reported. According to RKI estimates, around 239,800 people had survived the infection by Thursday morning.

The number of reproductions, or R value for short, was included according to RKI estimates in Germany according to the management report on Friday 1.16 (Previous day: 1.07). This means that one infected person infects a little more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was at 1.21 (Previous day: 1.15). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.

Munich is the first metropolis in Germany to exceed the warning threshold of 50 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. According to data from the state health authority LGL, a total of 746 Munich residents have been infected with the virus since last Friday.

Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) wants to wait for the development on the weekend before he takes further protective measures. Munich had already issued an alcohol ban for party hotspots and for the Theresienwiese, where the Oktoberfest would have opened on Saturday.

The countries with the highest death rates

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected people worldwide rose to over from Saturday afternoon 30.5 million. At least 952.758 People have died worldwide as a result of an infection. Most of the cases were in the United States with its 330 million inhabitants (over 6.7 million infections and over 198,000 deaths), followed by India (over 5.3 million infections and over 85,000 deaths) and Brazil (over 4.4 million infections and more than 135,000 deaths).

In relation to the number of inhabitants, however, the number of deaths is higher in six countries than in the USA. In first place according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University Peru with almost 97 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants. Follow at a considerable distance Bolivia, Spain, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil and the United States – a good 60 people per 100,000 inhabitants died there. Experts assume a higher number of unreported cases.

In Indonesia and on the Philippines the corona virus continues to spread rapidly. Indonesia reports a new high with 4168 new infections. The number of detected infections rose to 240,687, according to the Ministry of Health. The number of deaths increased by 112 to 9448. It is the highest death toll in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines recorded an increase in infections within 24 hours of 3962 to 283,460, the strongest increase in five days. The island state has the most infections in the region. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths grew by 100 to 4930.

Russia records more than 6000 new coronavirus infections for the first time in two months. The number of detected infections rose within 24 hours by 6065 to over 1.097 million, according to the authorities. The number of deaths increased by 144 to 19,339.

Record number of new infections in several European countries

The number of infections is also rising sharply again in many European countries. Due to the current development, the Foreign Office spoke new ones on Wednesday Travel warnings For Regions in France, the Netherlands including Amsterdam, in the Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic and for the Austrian capital Vienna out.

On Saturday, new infections peaked in three countries: Lithuania, Poland and Denmark. As on Saturday from numbers of the danish Health Institute SSI, 589 new infections with the coronavirus have been confirmed since the previous day – this is the highest daily value since the virus was first detected in Germany’s northernmost neighbor at the end of February. However, today’s numbers are difficult to compare with those of the first high phase of the Corona crisis in spring, because in Denmark, as in numerous other countries, much more tests are carried out for Corona today.

Also in Lithuania the number of new corona infections has reached a record level. According to the national health authority in Vilnius on Saturday, 99 positive tests were recorded in the Baltic EU country on Friday – the highest increase in new cases within a day since the pandemic broke out. According to the BNS agency, the previous maximum values ​​within 24 hours were just over 60.

Lithuania, with its nearly three million inhabitants, has so far recorded a total of 3,664 confirmed infections and 87 deaths related to the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the authorities recorded in Poland 1002 new infections within 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health in Warsaw. With 149 cases, the focus of the detected new infections was in Lesser Poland in the south of the country, but the region around Lublin in the east (122) and Pomerania (96) were also severely affected. The previous record was recorded on August 21, it was 903 new infections.

Five-digit numbers in France

On Friday already recorded France a record for new infections. According to the Ministry of Health, within a day 13,215 further cases have been confirmed. It was not until Sunday that a five-digit number of new infections was registered for the first time with 10,561 cases. During the first wave in March, the maximum value was 7578 detected infections within 24 hours. Overall have been in France so far 454.266 Corona cases recorded. The number of dead climbed according to the information by 50 to now 31,103.

In the corona hotspot Spain the number of active cases continues to grow. The Ministry of Health in Madrid reported on Thursday 4541 new infections. According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, the number of new infections during seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 314.9 in the capital and 120.7 in all of Spain.

The number of detected cases in Spain since the outbreak of the pandemic climbed to more than 625,000. The number of people who died with Covid-19 rose 30,405. Spain has more confirmed infections than any other country in Western Europe.

WHO worried about situation in Europe

The WHO is concerned about the rising corona numbers in Europe. The weekly number of cases has now exceeded those reported during the first peak of the coronavirus in Europe in March, said the director of the WHO Europe office, Hans Kluge, on Thursday at his weekly online press conference in Copenhagen. Although these numbers also reflected the broader testing, they showed alarming transmission rates in the European region.

“The September number of cases should serve as a wake-up call for all of us.” At the same time, Kluge remained optimistic: “It is in our hands where the pandemic develops from here. We have fought them back once and can fight them back again. “

