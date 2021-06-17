ofVeronika Silberg shut down

In January, the prognosis of the virologist Hendrik Streeck was frowned upon by his colleagues. Now Karl Lauterbach has to agree with him when it comes to seasonality.

Berlin – Even Karl Lauterbach sometimes has to give in because yes, sometimes the SPD health expert is wrong with his corona prognosis. Because the corona virus is constantly changing. Nothing in the pandemic is 100 percent predictable. Nevertheless, Lauterbach’s statement comes as a surprise.

“Regarding the influence of seasonality on the infection rate, I admit: Hendrik Streeck was absolutely right,” said the expert in an interview with the Bild newspaper. Lauterbach refers to Streeck’s summer forecast at the beginning of the year. Streeck had repeatedly highlighted seasonality as a factor. The high temperatures would contain the coronavirus and reduce the incidence as early as March or April at the latest. He also emphasized this “weather effect” in an interview with Münchner Merkur.

“Weather effect” on the corona numbers: Karl Lauterbach agrees with Hendrik Streeck

Karl Lauterbach, on the other hand, had dismissed the assessment and downright mocked it. Also in Markus Lanz’s talk show in April. Here the SPD politician became clear when asked about a “pandemic fight according to weather report”. He does not know “a single scientist, maybe except for one who is well-known, who would have already had this hope,” says Lauterbach and of course he means Streeck.

But the figures of the last few months prove Hendrik Streeck right. And so Karl Lauterbach has no choice but to give in. There are now several scientific researches that describe the so-called “weather effect”, the influence of seasonality on the coronavirus. For example, a study published by Oxford University Press (Michael Schuit et. Al) that shows the influence of the sun’s rays on Covid-19. (vs)