The RKI reports again significantly increased numbers, the third wave has actually arrived in Germany. Jens Spahn, the RKI and expert Karl Lauterbach will inform about the current situation on Friday.

Berlin – The corona virus is spreading faster in Germany again, the third wave feared by many experts has now finally arrived. After the infection numbers had been recorded at a consistently low level in the past few weeks, the RKI reported unexpectedly high numbers on Thursday and Friday. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, RKI Vice President Lars Schaade and health expert Karl Lauterbach will be holding a press conference from 10 a.m. onwards.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports high numbers again – PK with Jens Spahn in the morning

As the Robert Koch Institute reported early Friday morning, 17,482 people have officially tested positive for the corona virus in the past 24 hours. Around 5,000 more people than on Friday last week. The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, the so-called seven-day incidence, rose nationwide on Friday. At 95.6, the incidence is significantly higher than on Thursday (90). On Wednesday, the RKI recorded a nationwide incidence of 86.2.

In addition, 226 further deaths were registered within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 12,834 new infections and 252 new deaths within one day. On Thursday, the RKI also registered greatly increased numbers, around 17,504 new corona infections within 24 hours. On Wednesday the number was 13,435 new infections.

Corona in Germany: Third wave is reflected in numbers

Looking at the numbers from last week, it should become clear that the third wave forecast by many experts has actually arrived in Germany. For many, however, the significantly increased numbers are still unexpected, as generous easing only came into force on March 8th. Four weeks ago, on February 19, the incidence was 56.8. The number of new infections in Germany fell significantly for weeks in January and February. Recently, however, it rose again, which could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants.

The European Medicines Agency EMA issued its decision on the corona vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca on Thursday. The vaccine should be used again in Germany from Friday.