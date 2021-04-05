The corona numbers in Tübingen are increasing rapidly. Nevertheless, Mayor Boris Palmer wants to stick to his modified model.

Tübingen – With its corona model test, Tübingen has been in the public eye over the past few days and weeks. A number of lockdown restrictions have been lifted – more freedom for residents. However, the model has since been modified.

Corona numbers in Tübingen are skyrocketing – the emergency brake in the district takes effect

The Tübingen model test is officially called “Opening with Safety”. And it should continue on Tuesday under the conditions of the Easter weekend – although the emergency brake has been applied in the Tübingen district and the numbers have recently risen sharply.

The seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in the city of Tübingen is currently 89 – in the district it is 118.5. For comparison: on March 18, it was 19.7 in the city of Tübingen.

The state government of Baden-Württemberg will decide on Tuesday whether it will continue after that, said Mayor Palmer.

Corona model test in Tübingen: Easter regulations also apply on Tuesday

This means that trade, culture and gastronomy will remain open in Tübingen on Tuesdays with compulsory testing. Nine test stations are in operation for this. However, the modified Easter rule still applies: According to this, day tickets are only issued to people who live in the Tübingen district or who work in the city of Tübingen. Foreign guests have not received a day ticket since last Thursday.

“The extended mask requirement and the alcohol ban also continue to apply,” said Palmer. Foreign guests have not received a day ticket since last Thursday.

On March 26th, the state approved the application to extend the model test to April 18th and to limit the issue of tickets to non-residents and to suspend them over Easter. Since March 16, people in Tübingen have been able to have themselves tested free of charge at several stations – with the certificate of the result they can then go to shops, the hairdresser or even to theaters and museums. The city saw the success of the attempt, however, increasingly jeopardized by a growing number of day visitors and criticism was loud. (rjs / dpa)