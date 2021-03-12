Health Minister Spahn and RKI boss Wieler appear again in front of the media. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach dampens expectations. Our news ticker on Corona in Germany.

Corona situation in Germany: RKI boss Wieler and Health Minister Spahn give an update.

The topic of the joint press conference is likely to be the vaccination campaign – when does it take place in medical practices?

SPD * health expert Karl Lauterbach has already given an assessment.

In this news ticker we continuously report on the PK appointment this Friday from 10 a.m.

Update from March 12, 10:31 a.m.: “At the beginning of April, preferably even earlier”: Richter-Scheer advocates involving general practitioners in the vaccination campaign as soon as possible. The correctness of the vaccination sequence in priority group 1 is “not a question”, but in priority group 2 (including chronically ill people) it is more complicated. “We have to make a distinction and I believe that politics cannot be expected to differentiate there.”

Scheer cites a young woman with hypothyroidism and an older man with pulmonary fibrosis as examples. Both chronically ill, but the man’s case is more difficult to assess. “That shouldn’t be called prioritization. We don’t want to undermine them either. ”In a vaccination center, as a doctor, she couldn’t make such a distinction. As a family doctor, however, you know your patients.

Update from March 12th, 10.19 a.m.: Anke Richter-Scheer, board member of the Westphalia-Lippe General Practitioner Association, is now speaking for her colleagues at the “base” and discussing the corona tests in general practitioners’ practices. The response from patients in the practices is not overwhelming. “There are some patients, but still few.” These are mainly elderly people or people who “take on a lot of responsibility for their environment”.

Corona situation in Germany: According to Wieler, pandemic in “new phase”

Update from March 12th, 10.18 a.m.: Finally, Wieler gives an encouraging outlook: “We are in a new phase: from fighting the virus to controlling it,” he says. Fighting the virus is a marathon, but you are in the last third.

Update from March 12th, 10.17 a.m.: “A new tool in our tool kit are the self-tests”, is how Wieler also takes up the “citizen tests”. “But you have to use them responsibly for that. “You cannot“ free yourself ”. Are only a snapshot – following the AHA rules is still required.

Corona-PK with Wieler: Spahn insists on prioritizing vaccinations

Update from March 12th, 10.15 a.m.: According to Wieler, the number of Covid 19 deaths is increasing again in some federal states. But the number of cases among the elderly is falling. “That shows that it was right and important to vaccinate the elderly first.” He is looking forward to the fact that soon it will be possible to vaccinate with the help of family and company doctors.

However, cases increased among the under-15s. Wieler attributes this in part to the more contagious corona mutation B.1.1.7.

Update from March 12th, 10.11 a.m.: Then Spahn goes over to the subject of vaccinations in the doctor’s offices: “It is fundamentally important to prioritize when vaccines are still missing,” insists Spahn.

Update from March 12th, 10:09 am: Many federal states started this week with the “citizen tests”, the rapid tests, reports Spahn. “The federal government pays for the test at least once a week. The countries would have to provide the infrastructure – “it still works differently, but it works.”

Spahn warns not to “overestimate” the tests. “They are an important tool, but they do not solve all problems.”

Spahn in PK with Wieler: “Struggle between health protection and the desired normality”

Update from March 12th, 10:04 am: Spahn has the floor at the beginning. The situation remains tense, the numbers are slowly rising again. “We have to be prepared for a few challenging weeks”: We have to find the balance in the “struggle between health protection and the desired normality”.

Most of the people in the nursing homes have already been vaccinated. So do many of the over-80s, or at least they have an appointment, says Spahn. The number of deaths goes “significantly” down.

Update from March 12th, 9:59 a.m.: To the PK with Spahn and Wieler (see first report) Anke Richter-Scheer, member of the board of the Family Doctors’ Association Westphalia-Lippe, is also expected. The journalists have already taken their seats in the hall of the Federal Press Conference in Berlin, and it should start in a few minutes.

Update from March 12, 9:36 a.m.: The corona numbers in Germany are a damper shortly before the joint press conference by Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI): On Friday morning, the RKI reported 12,834 new infections with the virus – 2000 more than a week ago.

The 7-day incidence * rose further to 72.4 (previous day: 69.1). There were also 252 new deaths from or with Covid-19. The R value was 1.04 (previous day 0.96). If the R-value is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection rate subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Regularly provide information in a joint PK about the Corona situation in Germany: RKI boss Lothar Wieler (left) and Health Minister Jens Spahn. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Corona situation in Germany: Health Minister Spahn and RKI boss Wieler appear in front of the press

Our first report: Berlin – The Corona crisis is currently a lot about family doctors in Germany. They will certainly also be the subject of the joint press conference held by RKI boss Lothar Wieler and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU *) this Friday.

The ministers had agreed on the recommendation to start corona vaccinations in family doctor’s practices in mid-April – because there was not enough vaccine available for an earlier start. The final decision will be made by Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) and the country leaders based on the recommendation of the health ministers.

Corona in Germany: “When vaccinating and perfectionism stands in the way”

“You could already inoculate all vaccines in the practices”, criticized Ulrich Weigeldt opposite the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung this line. He is the head of the German Association of General Practitioners. The result of the consultations is “a disaster”. Vaccinating as quickly as possible is especially possible in doctors’ offices. Weigeldt spoke out in favor of closing the vaccination centers.

Prioritizing, inviting, registering and documenting – that would take far too much time and energy, say the medical officers. “In Germany, we always want to do everything particularly neatly and thoroughly,” said BVÖGD chairman Ute Teichert loudly dpa. “When it comes to vaccination, thoroughness and perfectionism stand in the way at the moment.”

Lauterbach on the family doctor debate: “Would have led to disappointments”

Karl Lauterbach, however, disagrees. The SPD * health expert defended the later inclusion of general practitioners in the vaccination campaign. “If we had already involved the resident doctors, it would have led to disappointment. If a doctor can only vaccinate a few people a day, but 1000 are waiting for him, that only causes trouble. ”

Lauterbach also expects that the corona vaccinations in the doctor’s offices will start in mid-April – but with one restriction: “It will take until May before it can run in full in all countries,” he told the newspapers Funke media group. “Only then will we have enough vaccine.” (AFP / dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

