fromPatrick Huljina shut down

The number of infections and the 7-day incidence continue to rise in Germany. According to SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, we are already in the third wave. He is now calling for three measures.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : Two districts in Brandenburg do not want to introduce stricter corona * rules – although they exceed the incidence value of 100. (see first report)

: Two districts in Brandenburg do not want to introduce stricter corona * rules – although they exceed the incidence value of 100. (see first report) Karl Lauterbach calls for a three-stage package of measures to make the third wave controllable – including school closings until Easter. (see update from March 14th, 3:45 p.m.)

The 7-day incidence in Germany rose again on Monday – this is shown by the new corona figures from the Robert Koch Institute. (see update from March 15, 7:03 a.m.)

This News ticker about the corona crisis in Germany is updated regularly.

+++ This ticker has ended. From now on you can read all developments regarding the corona pandemic in Germany in this news ticker *. +++

Update from March 15, 8:45 a.m .: SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach * called on Sunday for a three-stage package of measures to make the third wave controllable (see update from March 14th, 3:45 p.m.). With a view to possible trips at Easter – including Mallorca * and a holiday region in Croatia * are no longer considered risk areas – he now called for a waiver.

“Travel should not be undertaken at Easter, especially no air travel,” said Lauterbach Rheinische Post. He also called on the federal and state governments to make specific regulations for the upcoming public holidays. “We will need concepts like at Christmas so that family reunions at Easter do not lead to an increase in the number of infections,” warned the SPD health expert.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach calls for people to stop traveling over Easter. (Archive image) © Frederic Kern / imago-images

Corona in Germany: RKI reports a further increase in the 7-day incidence

Update from March 15, 7:03 a.m .: The health authorities in Germany reported 6604 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That is 1593 cases more than on Monday a week ago. In addition, 47 further corona deaths were recorded within 24 hours. The 7-day incidence nationwide on Monday morning was 82.9. Compared to Sunday (79), the value has again increased significantly.

The Greiz district in Thuringia has the highest 7-day incidence in Germany. According to the RKI, the incidence value in the corona hotspot is 492.8. With the districts of Schmalkalden-Meiningen (313.8), also in Thuringia, and the Vogtlandkreis (305.8), two more nationwide exceed the incidence value of 300.

Corona in Germany: Teachers’ Association warns of schools being closed again

Update from March 15, 6:30 a.m .: In his three-stage package of measures, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach calls for schools to be closed until Easter. The German Teachers’ Association, however, has warned against renewed school closings. “If we do not want the overwhelming majority of schools to have to switch back to distance teaching because the incidence limit of 100 is exceeded there, we must now immediately give priority to the vaccinations of teachers at all types of schools, and test all pupils at least twice a week.” , declared association president Heinz-Peter Meidinger of Rheinische Post.

It should be considered whether these regular quick tests or self-tests, as practiced in Austria and planned in Saxony, should be made a binding requirement for attending face-to-face classes, Meidinger added. “Federal states that order more than 150 face-to-face lessons without a minimum interval and the additional health protection measures mentioned are acting irresponsibly,” he clarified. The President of the Teachers’ Association also called for a mask requirement for all students – even during lessons.

The current corona numbers from the RKI are not yet available. “The data is currently being updated. Please come back later ”, can be read on the RKI dashboard page. We will inform you as soon as the current infection numbers for Germany are available.

Corona in Germany: Massive outbreak in NRW

Update from March 14th, 10:39 pm: According to a report by the WAZ have come to several facilities for the disabled in Herne (North Rhine-Westphalia). According to Mayor Frank Dudda, “well over 100 people” are affected. The British corona mutation is also said to have been detected in the outbreak. According to the city of Herne, there are currently 758 active corona cases. 65 Covid-19 patients would have to be treated in hospital.

The mayor describes the corona outbreak to WAZ as “very stressful”. The people affected were probably infected in a workshop for the disabled. They are said to have come together from three different institutions.

Corona in Germany: RKI warns – risk of strong increase in numbers “significantly increased”

Update from March 14th, 6 p.m.: “The number of transmissions of Covid-19 in the population is increasing significantly in Germany,” said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its current situation report from Sunday evening (March 14th). In the past few days, the increase in the number of cases has accelerated significantly. “The risk of a further sharp increase in the number of cases is significantly higher,” emphasizes the RKI.

The 7-day R-value on Sunday evening is 1.19 (previous day: 1.19). This value reflects the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. In purely mathematical terms, the value means that 100 infected people infect 119 more people. The 7-day incidence rose to 79 on Sunday (previous day: 76.1) (see also below first report from March 14th).

Corona in Germany: “The third wave has been rolling for two weeks” – Lauterbach calls for three measures

Update from March 14th, 3:45 p.m .: “The third wave has been rolling through Germany for two weeks. In order to keep the situation manageable and not to overwhelm the hospitals, we now need three measures, ”said SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach in an interview with the Rheinische Post.

The epidemiologist calls for consistent compliance with the corona emergency brake decided by the federal and state governments from an incidence value of 100. “I expect that we will break this mark nationwide at the beginning of April despite the existing lockdown regulations,” Lauterbach warned. “There must be no local exceptions to the emergency brake.”

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach calls for a package of measures to control the third wave in Germany. (Archive image) © Michael Kappeler / dpa

As a second measure, he called for a consistent continuation of the initial vaccinations in the vaccination centers. The corona vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and AstraZeneca should continue to be used and the priority groups should be strictly adhered to. “The risk of thrombosis is not increased, as recent studies from the past few days show,” assured Lauterbach.

“Thirdly, I am in favor of a break from school because the virus mutations are spreading rapidly, especially among the younger ones. I appeal to the federal states to close all schools again by Easter, including the primary schools, ”said the SPD health expert. According to him, an exception should only apply to schools in which the students can already be tested with rapid tests twice a week.

Corona in Germany: 7-day incidence continues to rise – RKI with gloomy prognosis

First report from March 14th: Munich – The health authorities in Germany reported 10,790 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That is 2,687 more cases than on the Sunday of the previous week. The 7-day incidence continues to rise nationwide. According to the RKI, it was 79 on Sunday. In addition, 70 more corona deaths were recorded within 24 hours.

Last Sunday, the RKI registered 8,103 new infections and 96 deaths within one day. The 7-day incidence was 66.1. After a significant decline in January and February, the increase in new infections * that has been observed for a few days continues.

According to the RKI, the spread of virus variant B.1.1.7 * is responsible for this trend. According to a forecast by the institute *, the number of new infections around Easter could even be higher than at Christmas. The 7-day incidence in three federal states is already above the value of 100. In Bavaria, the first cities and districts have also exceeded this critical mark. The Corona emergency brake applies there – means: Stricter measures will come into force again.

Corona in Germany: Two districts in Brandenburg oppose the “emergency brake”

In Brandenburg, two districts oppose this corona emergency brake. The districts of Oberspreewald-Lausitz and Elbe-Elster do not want to introduce stricter corona * rules – contrary to what is specified – although their 7-day incidence is also over 100.

The Elbe-Elster district has been one of the regions with the highest numbers of infections in Brandenburg for several weeks. According to the RKI *, the 7-day incidence there is currently 170.9. Nevertheless, District Administrator Christian Heinrich-Jaschinski (CDU) wrote on Facebook on Friday: “If the applicable regulations are observed, no new restrictions are required.”

The Elbe-Elster district in Brandenburg does not want to introduce stricter corona rules despite a 7-day incidence over 100. (Archive image) © Patrick Pleul / dpa

Most corona infections in the district were therefore due to private get-togethers and celebrations as well as negligence in occupational safety. Further restrictions for shops, daycare centers or schools would have comparatively little influence on the infection rate, but would be associated with serious side effects, explained Heinrich-Jaschinski.

Corona in Germany: counties are not planning any tightening – “emergency brake” not explicitly in regulation

The district administrator of the Oberspreewald-Lausitz district, Siegurd Heinze (independent), had also declared that after the long weeks of the lockdown * and a few days after the first easing, no stricter corona rules were planned. The 7-day incidence in the district was 168.2 on Sunday, according to the RKI.

The red-black-green state government of Brandenburg was sharply criticized after the last corona summit between the federal and state governments because it did not explicitly include the agreed corona emergency brake in its ordinance. In the Corona regulation, however, it says that the districts and independent cities should take further protective measures, especially if there is an increase in new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 100 within a week. The most recent easing should be withdrawn from an incidence of 200.

“If the 100 limit is exceeded at the level of a district or an independent city, the districts are asked to take appropriate measures,” said Brandenburg government spokesman Florian Engels focus.de. “That is why it is advisable, for example, to increase the range of tests from an incidence of 100 and to pay more attention to compliance with the rules.” (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Frederic Kern / imago-images