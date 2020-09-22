I.Within a day the health authorities in Germany 1821 new corona infections reported. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), at least on Tuesday morning since the beginning of the Corona crisis 274.158 People in Germany have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (data as of September 22, 12 a.m.).

also read

According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is included 9396. That is ten more than the day before. Around 243,700 people survived the infection according to RKI estimates.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

On Saturday was with 2297 new corona infections the highest value has been reached since April. “After a temporary stabilization of the number of cases at an increased level, a further increase in transmissions in the population in Germany can currently be observed,” wrote the RKI in its management report on Monday.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

The peak of new infections reported daily was at more than 6000 at the end of March / beginning of April. The number then tended to decrease and rose again in July. In August, the number of cases was just over 2000 (2034). The number of new infections detected also depends on how many people are tested.

The reproduction number, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany according to Monday’s management report 1.06 (Previous day: 1.22). This means that one infected person infects a little more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its current management report Seven-day R. on. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was at 1.04 (Previous day: 1.17). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

In Bavaria, every second new person infected with corona is currently 15 to 34 years old. According to figures from the State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL), 47 percent of all reported infections in the past seven days come from this age group. “At this age there is often contact with a large number of people – and the risk of infection is underestimated in one or the other case,” said Health Minister Melanie Huml (CSU) in Munich. According to the LGL, 29 percent of all reported infections in the past seven days occurred in the group of young adults between the ages of 20 and 30.

“The increase in corona infections in Bavaria can in part still be traced back to the many summer travelers returning from risk areas,” said Huml. “But careless behavior that increases the risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 can also be a reason.” For example, to stick to the distance rules. “The figures worldwide show that the corona pandemic is unbroken.”

Numbers are increasing sharply in cities in North Rhine-Westphalia

In some cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, the number of infections continues to rise sharply. On Sunday also crossed the cities Hamm and Remscheid the so-called advance warning level. This means that the people there may now have to adjust to the first restrictions on public life.

The key figure – the new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days – was Gelsenkirchen on Sunday still at the top of the big cities and districts in NRW. The so-called seven-day incidence was reported by the RKI as on the day before 44.1 stated – a week earlier it was 10.7. Hamm came to a value of 43.0 – a week earlier the seven-day incidence was there 10.1. In Remscheid got infected according to the RKI in the past seven days 36.9 People per 100,000 inhabitants with the corona virus – it was a week earlier 20.7.

Cities and districts with a seven-day incidence over 35 must coordinate specific countermeasures with the responsible state authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia. The city is also close to the warning level Cologne With a value of 34.2 as well as the Oberbergische Kreis With a value of 33.0.

If a large city or a district exceeds the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week, “additional protective measures must be ordered” according to the North Rhine-Westphalian Corona Protection Ordinance.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

Great Britain facing a new corona crisis

According to experts, there is a risk of a rapid increase in the number of corona deaths in Great Britain if the country does not take countermeasures immediately. If the pandemic is not restricted, it could be until mid-October 50,000 infections per day, UK chief medical officer Chris Whitty and government science advisor Patrick Vallance warned on Monday.

“If you continue on this path, the death toll directly related to Covid will continue to climb, potentially on an exponential curve. That means a doubling and a doubling and another doubling. ”One can then move from relatively small numbers to“ really very large numbers ”very quickly. “If we don’t do enough, the virus will take off. And right now we are very clearly on this path. ”Without a change of course, Britain would have“ a very serious problem ”.

More than 6000 cases again in Russia

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected people worldwide rose to more than on Tuesday morning 31.3 million. At least 964.844 People have died worldwide as a result of an infection. Most of the cases were in the United States reported (over 6.8 million infections and more than 199,500 deaths in a population of 330 million), followed by India (over 5.5 million infections and more than 88,500 deaths) and Brazil. Here the number of known infections increases by 13,439 to a total more than 4.5 million. The Ministry of Health also announced 377 additional deaths – making a total of 137,272.

In the United States are on monday 37,417 New infections have been registered, as reported by the CDC. The death toll is up 270 on 199,884 gone up.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

In Russia the authorities register the highest number of new infections in over two months with 6196. This means that more than 1.1 million People have been proven to be infected. Russia is the country with the fourth largest number of corona cases worldwide. On Saturday, more than 6,000 cases were recorded there for the first time in two months. The number of deaths rose to 19,420.

also read

Record new infections in France, concern for Madrid

The hardest hit country in Europe is Spain with approximately 670,000 Cases and more than 30,500 Kill. In parts of the capital Madrid new strict corona restrictions came into force on Monday. The measures apply for two weeks and affect around 850,000 people in predominantly poorer districts in the south of the city and in southern suburbs. The residents are no longer allowed to leave the districts. Exceptions only apply to the way to work, to the doctor and to take children to school.

Authorities have asked people in the affected neighborhoods to stay at home most of the time. Parks were closed. Shops, bars and restaurants may remain open, but the number of customers and guests must be halved. The limit for meetings has been lowered from ten to six people across the region. The many corona cases in Madrid are causing massive concern for the government, as the capital is also an important transport hub. It is feared that a second corona wave could spread from Madrid to all of Spain.

In second place of the European countries follows France with more than 490,000 Cases and around 31,000 Kill. The country had a record of new infections over the weekend. According to the Ministry of Health, 13,498 corona cases had been added within 24 hours. During the first wave in March, the maximum value was 7578 detected infections within 24 hours.

Australia however, recently recorded the lowest daily increase in corona infections in more than three months. 16 Infections within 24 hours and two the authorities are reporting further deaths. However, the Prime Minister of the state of Victoria, which is hardest hit by the pandemic, Daniel Andrews, warns against easing the strict corona restrictions sooner than planned. It is still too early for that.

In New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a relaxation of the requirements. From midnight on Monday, the measures would only apply in Auckland, she explains. Meetings of up to 100 people should be allowed there again from Thursday. This means that level 2 is formally applicable in the largest city in the country and level 1 in the rest of the country. In New Zealand, the Johns Hopkins University was previously used 1815 Infections and 25th Dead.

You can follow all current and worldwide developments regarding the coronavirus in our live ticker.

Do you have any questions about the coronavirus? Here you will find the most important facts and information.