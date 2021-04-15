ofMartina Lippl shut down

Saarland pushed forward with easing. The model project split. A week after the start, however, it looks bleak. The state must probably pull the emergency brake.

Saarbrücken – Completely detached from lockdown mode, the Saarland declared itself a model region. “Inoculate – test – open” – that is the motto of the Saarland model. Hardly a week after the start on April 6th, Saarland will have to pull the emergency brake. A return to hard lockdown is imminent, unless the situation changes in the short term.

A group of experts from the Saarland Ministry of Health advises that the traffic light in the “Saarland model” should be set to red if the infection situation does not improve on Thursday, reports the dpa news agency. The decision could then be made this Friday (April 16). The experts refer, among other things, to the increased R-value (1.5) and the doubling of the mutation cases within one day.

Corona in Germany: Saarland model about to end? Incidence is increasing

The highest alert level, red, means the “withdrawal of all opening steps and consequent lockdown”, as the “three-step plan” in the Saarland model provides. According to the state government, level 3 stands for “impending overload of the health system”.

The traffic light has been yellow since Monday – because the 7-day incidence had risen to over 100 on three days in a row. Since then, there has been an extended test requirement – in retail and at hairdressers (all body-hugging services). The only exceptions to this are for shopping in the supermarket and banking services or medical treatment. A negative corona test (not older than 24 hours) must be presented in all areas that have been open so far. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the 7-day incidence is currently 117.7. On the day the Saarland model was launched – on April 6 – the value was still 88.9. In the past two weeks in Saarland, this development in the number of corona cases has been particularly strong, according to the current RKI management report. The RKI reported oppressive infection numbers on Thursday.

Saarland: How overloaded are the intensive care units?

The Saarland Hospital Society warned on Thursday of an overload in the intensive care units in Saarland. “The situation is serious. It’s very tense, ”said Managing Director Thomas Jakobs. Around 90 percent of the places are occupied – although the high occupancy rate comes less from the Covid patients. In many cases, these are patients “from a backlog of treatments” from 2020 who have been postponed due to Corona. The Ministry of Health announced that there were 172 Covid patients in the hospital on Wednesday, 55 of them in the intensive care unit. The situation in other clinics is already coming to a head. Intensive care physicians in Germany are urgently warning of the third wave of corona.

When it comes to vaccination, the Saarland is setting the pace. From this Thursday evening (from 6 p.m.) over 60-year-olds can register for a vaccination appointment. According to its own information, the Ministry of Health then opens the vaccination list for priority group 3.

Corona in Germany: Saarland model before the end

Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) will meet with his ministers on Friday, reports the Saarbrücker Zeitung. Then the Council of Ministers could decide to change the Corona traffic light and tighten the rules again. The freedom in the corona pandemic will then probably be over. After Easter, pubs were allowed to open their outdoor area if the guests had reserved and contact tracking was secured. Cinemas, fitness studios and theaters were also allowed to open to visitors with contact tracking and a negative corona test. If everything goes well, Saarland's Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) announced further opening steps after April 18. In view of the number of infections, this plan has become a long way off. (ml / dpa)