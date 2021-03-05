The corona virus continues to spread, the numbers in Germany have been rising slightly for days. In the morning, Jens Spahn, RKI boss Lothar Wieler and NRW Minister of Social Affairs Laumann speak at a PK.

Berlin – The corona virus continues to spread, but the measures in Germany will gradually be cautiously relaxed from March 8th. Although many experts warn of the risk of a third wave – after all, the more contagious mutations of the virus ensure it spreads faster – politicians want to set an example with the easing of the pandemic. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, RKI President Lothar Wieler and NRW Social Minister Karl-Josef Laumann will speak on the current situation in Germany on Friday from 9 a.m.

After the numbers reported by the health authorities in Germany had already shown a slight increase in the past few days compared to last week, the RKI reported a renewed increase in the infections registered in Germany on Friday. The health authorities in Germany reported 10,580 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute within one day. In addition, 264 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 9997 new infections and 394 new deaths within one day.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days, i.e. the so-called seven-day incidence, was 65.4 nationwide on Friday morning – and thus slightly higher than the previous day (64.7).

Corona in Germany: Are easing measures going too far? Karl Lauterbach is concerned

Against the background of increasing numbers, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach was anything but enthusiastic about the first corona easing in Germany. The expert fears that the easing could even favor a third wave.