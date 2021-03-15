New infections with the corona virus are increasing rapidly in Austria. Planned easing of the corona restrictions are on the brink. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria : The Covid-19 case numbers suddenly skyrocket.

: The Covid-19 case numbers suddenly skyrocket. Planned easing of the Corona * restrictions will probably be postponed. (see first report from March 13th)

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) warns of “maximum damage” from the permanent lockdown. (see update from March 14, 10:10 a.m.)

Update from March 14th, 6:58 p.m.: Austria’s Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen thought of the corona dead in a televised address on Sunday evening.

In his speech, Van der Bellen had previously appealed to the population to remain united. The pandemic demanded a lot from everyone. It is important to be considerate of each other. Even if after a year of pandemic “we just feel more and more disenchantment, grant and displeasure in us with each passing day”. The head of state was optimistic about the future. “And how are you going now? Well, as trivial as it may sound: every winter is followed by spring. And it will start soon. ”Soon everyone will have the possibility of a vaccination and one will be happy to live again.

Austria’s Federal President Van der Bellen commemorates the corona dead in a televised address. © Peter Lechner / dpa

Corona in Austria – Bad numbers – Government opening summit was postponed

Update from March 14th, 10:10 am: A corona summit in the Federal Chancellery in Vienna was actually planned for the coming Monday, at which further opening steps out of the lockdown should be taken. After the number of new daily infections in Austria last exceeded 3,000 for the first time in around three months, the situation will be monitored in the coming week, the Chancellery said. There are therefore no decisions pending on Monday for the time after Easter.

The 7-day incidence in Austria on Sunday morning was 204.4. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) named the incidence of 200 as the limit above which the lockdown would have to be tightened nationwide. SPÖ boss Pamela Rendi-Wagner had already warned of an increase in the corona numbers before the decision to relax. Now she called on the government to discuss a further tightening of the measures on Monday and pleaded for a “path of security and common sense”.

Corona in Austria: Briefly warns of “maximum damage” through permanent lockdown

A video that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) published on his Facebook account on Saturday, however, makes the tightening or even a renewed lockdown appear unlikely. “If you are always in permanent lockdown, then you have relatively low numbers, but maximum economic damage and it becomes more and more difficult for people to endure,” Kurz explained in his video.

The personal burdens and psychological burdens would be “more and more dramatic”. When children are no longer allowed to go to school, this is “a huge challenge in terms of education and social policy,” said Kurz. The procedure in the corona pandemic is therefore always “a weighing up of how to reconcile people’s health, but also a maximum of freedom and economic and educational issues,” said Austria’s Chancellor.

Federal Chancellor of Austria: Sebastian Kurz from the ÖVP. © Eibner Europe / IMAGO

Corona in Austria: There are signs of an expansion of the vaccination dispute

Update from March 13th, 7.30 p.m .: In Austria, the Corona crisis suggests a solid vaccination dispute.

To put it into perspective: Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) had accused the European Union (EU) of distributing vaccines like in a “bazaar” and thus putting individual member states at a disadvantage – for example the Alpine republic.

Now the Austrian vaccination mess is likely to develop into a coalition dispute in the government. This is what the ÖVP Vice General Secretary Gabriela Schwarz calls out loud Kronen newspaper the suspension of two high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Health by Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober (The Greens). So far, neither Kurz nor Anschober have commented on the cause.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Corona easing is probably on the brink

First report from March 13th: Munich / Vienna – Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) * and Austria imagined it differently in the coronavirus pandemic *. Planned easing of the Corona * restrictions are probably on the brink.

This is because the number of new Covid-19 * infections suddenly increases significantly again. For the first time in three months, more than 3000 corona cases * were registered within 24 hours on March 13th – 3126 in number. The nationwide 7-day incidence * at the same time was a high 199.17. And thus, for example, significantly higher than in Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: will planned easing be postponed?

As several media report unanimously, openings planned from March 27th are suddenly no longer safe. Among other things, it is about possible loosening of the pub gardens (open-air serving areas) in the catering trade. Originally, a summit between Chancellor Kurz and the federal states was planned for this Monday (March 15).

Instead of March 15, the summit is now set to rise a week later, on March 22. Like the news portal oe24.at writes, the pub gardens could not open until April. An extension of the Easter vacation for schoolchildren by one week is also an option because of the infection rate among children and adolescents.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: debate over distribution of corona vaccines

After Prime Minister Kurz had spoken of a “bazaar” because of the coronavirus vaccines and a nurse had died after being vaccinated with Astrazeneca * – probably without connection – the pandemic in the Alpine republic continues to polarize.

