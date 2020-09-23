The lockdown hit Germany hard. Now the number of corona cases is rising again to April level. What that means for the Federal Republic:

Germany seemed to get the corona pandemic * under control.

Recently, however, significantly more people were infected with Covid-19 *, so that the threatening second wave * is getting closer again.

Is there a second lockdown coming soon?

Berlin – In Germany they are Corona numbers recently increased significantly. If you compare the current data with those from two months ago, when fewer than 500 new cases were constantly added, it becomes clear that significantly more people are infected again Covid-19. It was on September 19th according to the management report of the Robert Koch Institute 2,297, the days before between 1,407 and 2,194 – that roughly corresponds to the April values.

Corona in Germany: Söder does not want “a second lockdown”

Accordingly, worries about a second wave of infections in the country are growing. But goes with a tightening of the Corona situation in Germany a new one inevitably Lockdown along? Probably not, because most recently a nationwide shutdown of public life was almost categorically ruled out, especially because of the negative economic and social consequences. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) asserted at the end of August about “not wanting to have a second lockdown”.

Instead, it might rather be local Lockdowns come in areas with particularly high numbers of new infections. The virologist shares this view Christian Drosten: “Of course, you don’t always need a Germany-wide or regional lockdown because you already know a few things better,” he said Charité professor of the dpa. He believes that in the future certain areas of everyday and professional life could be affected by restrictions. Linked to this, however, is the question of compensation if there are economic effects.

Corona in Germany: Drosten against the second lockdown too – “we won’t have that again anytime soon”

Drosten emphasized that there are certain situations in which it has now become clear that only individual cases arise, but “actually little boils up”. Drosten named, for example, “one-on-one situations” in professional life in which, for example, only two people sit opposite each other. One could think of that further for small groups. “And so I don’t think we will be one of those again anytime soon Lockdown have ”, concluded the virologist. One only takes such a step “because one does not have the orientation in the measures”. That is different now.

As problematic for the development of the pandemic In the meantime, situations with larger groups apply in particular: The presence of an infected person can under certain circumstances lead to a number of new infections at once.

Corona in Germany: seven-day incidence in three locations problematic

Incidentally, three of the total of 401 districts in Germany are currently exceeding the critical mark of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days *: City of Würzburg (61.0), District of Cloppenburg (57.1), City of Munich (52.3). Meanwhile, the authorities are worried about developments in the Bavarian capital. Explained on Monday Munich’s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) therefore drastic measures for the population *.

At first glance, this development should be rated positively, but it also has disadvantages. The small number of corona hotspots can be seen as an indication that Covid-19 spreading again across the country. In the past seven days (Source: RKI; As of September 20), no cases were transmitted from ten circles; on June 16 there were still 139 corona-free circles.