The corona virus continues to spread, the numbers have been rising slightly for days. On Friday, Jens Spahn, RKI boss Lothar Wieler and NRW Minister of Social Affairs Laumann informed a PK about the current situation.

Update from March 5th, 11.30 a.m .: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has again warned to be careful with further easing of corona restrictions. The opening options provided by the federal and state governments went to the limit of what is responsible from the point of view of health protection, said the CDU politician on Friday in Berlin. Not daring any opening steps would have been hardly justifiable. The agreed “emergency brake” is therefore important in the event that the number of new infections should rise sharply again.

RKI boss Lothar Wieler made it clear at the press conference on Friday that the pandemic in Germany is spreading rapidly. The number of intensive care patients and the number of deaths fell only slowly. There are still “too many” daily deaths. The incidences tend to rise again. “These are signals of a trend reversal,” continued Wieler. Even if there was a slight decrease in the population groups who have already been vaccinated. For this reason, it is important to have vaccinations and, above all, to comply with the measures against the spread of the virus.

Update from March 5th, 9:50 a.m .: In order to keep what is happening in Germany under control, the “emergency brake” should lead back to corona measures in good time. As RKI boss Lothar Wieler explained on Friday, many other indicators are currently being observed at the same time. So don’t just rely on incidence. This also includes the occupancy of intensive care beds and the numbers of other viruses found in Germany. Among other things, other respiratory diseases are also observed. The pandemic can be viewed from different parameters.

Update from March 5th, 9:30 a.m .: A few days ago, an interview with RKI boss Lothar Wieler made headlines. In conversation with image Wieler explained that many people with a migration background would be among the intensive care patients. “We provide information to all sections of the population, in many languages,” said Federal Health Minister Spahn. And Wieler also makes it clear: There are no clear figures that would prove this. However, it is an observation that has been made to him several times.

Update from March 5th, 9.25 a.m .: As Karl-Josef Laumann, Minister of Health in North Rhine-Westphalia, explains to the PK, first progress in the vaccination campaign can be recorded in North Rhine-Westphalia. NRW has so far recorded around 12,000 deaths, around half of them died in nursing homes. For this reason, the current vaccination campaign is very important. Every week around 100,000 people in North Rhine-Westphalia could currently be provided with the first vaccination and around 70,000 people with the second vaccination. The rejection of the vaccine from the manufacturer of Astrazeneca is finally decreasing.

A large construction site is currently still chronically ill, as it is not officially known who suffers from a chronic illness. For this reason, general practitioners in North Rhine-Westphalia should currently look through medical files. In the course of March, a vaccination offer will be made to these people.

Update from March 5th, 9:15 a.m .: As RKI boss Lothar Wieler further explains, the number of intensive care patients and the number of deaths are only slowly falling. There are still “too many” daily deaths. The incidences tend to rise again. “These are signals of a trend reversal,” continued Wieler. Even if there was a slight decrease in the population groups who have already been vaccinated.

The proportion of mutations continues to rise in Germany. “It is foreseeable that variant B.1.1.7 will soon be the predominant variant in Germany,” the RKI boss continues to forecast. This is more dangerous for all population and age groups than the original variant. It is up to each individual to help contain the pandemic by complying with the AHA rules. All vaccines approved in Germany would work, they would all pave the way out of the pandemic. “If you are offered a vaccine, please get vaccinated”, Wieler addressed his request to the population of Germany at the press conference.

Update from March 5, 9:05 a.m.: Jens Spahn makes it clear right at the beginning of the press conference: The incidences and numbers are rising again. “Nevertheless, the day before yesterday, the first easing steps were decided. But how does that fit together? “, Jens Spahn summarizes a question that is currently burning on the soul of many citizens in Germany. The opening options provided by the federal and state governments went to the limit of what is justifiable from the point of view of health protection. Not daring any opening steps would have been hardly justifiable.

“It is clear that the vaccine is there and must be vaccinated quickly,” continues Spahn. It could soon be the case that more vaccine is available than can currently be vaccinated. For this reason, the doctor’s offices will soon be brought on board. “I think the decided brake is important, but we open it carefully”, Jens Spahn justifies the loosening again at the PK.

Spahn made it clear that there would be sufficient tests available for all citizens from next week to start free rapid tests. That won’t be the case everywhere on this Monday, but many federal states have announced that they want to get started. Every test center knows where to order them, and that already happens. The federal government is now assuming the costs. Self-tests for at home are now also coming onto the market, manufacturers have signaled that they can produce 20 million per week.

Update from March 5th, 9 a.m .: The press conference with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, RKI President Lothar Wieler and NRW Social Minister Karl-Josef Laumann begins.

Original notification from March 5, 2020: Berlin – The corona virus continues to spread, but the measures in Germany will gradually be cautiously relaxed from March 8th. Although many experts warn of the risk of a third wave – after all, the more contagious mutations of the virus ensure it spreads faster – politicians want to set an example with the easing of the pandemic. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, RKI President Lothar Wieler and NRW Social Minister Karl-Josef Laumann will speak on the current situation in Germany on Friday from 9 a.m.

After the numbers reported by the health authorities in Germany had already shown a slight increase in the past few days compared to last week, the RKI reported a renewed increase in the infections registered in Germany on Friday. The health authorities in Germany reported 10,580 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute within one day. In addition, 264 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 9997 new infections and 394 new deaths within one day.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days, i.e. the so-called seven-day incidence, was 65.4 nationwide on Friday morning – and thus slightly higher than the previous day (64.7).

Corona in Germany: Are easing measures going too far? Karl Lauterbach is concerned

Against the background of increasing numbers, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach was anything but enthusiastic about the first corona easing in Germany. The expert fears that the easing could even favor a third wave.